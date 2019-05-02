SHAKESPEARE BY THE SEA Announces Stunning 22nd Season

A stunning 22nd Season has been announced for this year's Shakespeare by the Sea Summer Festival tour. Starting seaside in San Pedro and then taking on twenty-two additional locations, Shakespeare by the Sea has chosen The Comedy of Errors and Henry V, two of William Shakespeare's wildest and most provocative plays, to serve to audiences throughout Southern California. SBTS continues its momentous mission to create enduring theatrical experiences for audiences in culturally diverse communities, and to ignite imagination while offering a venue to technical and performing artists to exercise their passion.

The Comedy of Errors will be directed by veteran actor and director James Rice (Little Fish Theatre's The Cemetery Club). Henry V will be helmed by Ovation Award-winner, Stephanie Coltrin (LFT's Bloody Poetry) returning for her 10th consecutive year.

Shakespeare's farcical, mistaken-identity romp The Comedy of Errors begins when two sets of twins (who had been accidentally separated at birth) unknowingly find themselves arriving in the same city on the same day, and everything that can go wrong does go wrong - a marriage at a breaking point, a missing gold chain, an unpaid debt, false accusations, and a dubious arrest all culminate in a day of wild mishaps, hijinks, and hilarity.

Henry V is Shakespeare's most patriotic and inspiring play, telling the story of a young King Henry V who seeks to unite his beloved England. After laying claim to French lands and being ridiculed, Henry marches off to war. Although sorely outnumbered, Henry rallies his troops and, at Agincourt, achieves a decisive victory.

Creating the distinctly different worlds of Comedy and Henry are Scenic Designer Matt White, Costume Designers Diana Mann and Jeff Schoenberg, and Sound Designer Cinthia Nava-Palmer. The Tour Manager is Sara Haddadin, with Stage Managers Satarupa Thyme and Claire Mazzeo.

Founded in 1998, and funded entirely by donations and grants, Shakespeare by the Sea provides theatre presentations that incorporate community values and ideas into a timeless and dynamic theatrical experience. This year, the company will deliver 41 performances launching and ending with its hometown crowd at Point Fermin Park in San Pedro. The tour has become a much-anticipated event each season, drawing an audience of more than 20,000 each of the past several years, to enjoy Shakespeare under the summer sky.

www.shakespearebythesea.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You