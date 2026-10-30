Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL to Return to Chance Theater
The production, directed by James Michael McHale, returns to the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center in Anaheim.
Chance Theater has announced the return of the hit holiday musical, Scrooge! The Musical, book, music & lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, directed by James Michael McHale (Scrooge! (2025), Once), music directed by Lex Leigh (Jagged Little Pill, Once), and choreographed by Niko Montelibano (Scrooge! (2025), Tick, Tick… Boom!).
Scrooge! The Musical is a heartwarming and festive adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic novella A Christmas Carol, featuring music, lyrics, and book by Leslie Bricusse. Set in Victorian London, the story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted moneylender who despises Christmas and lives a life devoid of compassion and joy. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to change his ways or suffer a grim fate in the afterlife. Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. With a score full of memorable songs, including music for which composer Bricusse received an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Score for the film adaptation, Scrooge! The Musical blends humor, drama, and uplifting messages in a celebration of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas.
Joining McHale on the design team for Scrooge! is choreographer Niko Montelibano, scenic & lighting designer Masako Tobaru (Chance Resident Artist), Costume Designer Sara Eggers, sound designer James Markoski, projections designer Nick Santiago, stage manager Nicole Schlitt (Chance Resident Artist), dialect coach Glenda Morgan Brown, props master Bebe Herrera (Chance Resident Artist).
The cast includes numerous returning artists from last year's production including Bruce Goodrich (Scrooge), Matt Takahashi (Bob Cratchit), Winston Peacock (Ghost of Christmas Present), Kayley Stallings (Ghost of Christmas Past), Justin Ryan (Jacob Marley), Audrey Moore (Tiny Tim, shared role), Adam Leiva (Tom Jenkins), Charlotte Sanulli and Grace Jenkins (Kathy Cratchit, shared role); as well as artists who are new this this production but not new the Chance: Spike Pulice is Nephew Harry (Sanctuary City) and Austin Ledger as Punch & Judy Man (Once). The cast also features several actors making their Chance debut: Emma Gibson (Mrs. Cratchit), Casey Williams (Isabel), Rachel Williams (Mrs. Fezziwig), Tessa Hemphill (Miss Dilber), Elyas Zulmai and Victoria Ceporious (Tiny Tim), and Cailin Valbuena (Kathy Cratchit).
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