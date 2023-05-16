SCHOOL FOR LOVE Premieres at the Hollywood Fringe

2018 Hollywood Fringe Best Musical Nominee and 2021 Best Cabaret Nominee, Pamela Eberhardt, has arranged another musical experience for fringe audiences. In her cabaret, School for Love, a professor is going through a nasty divorce as three of her students find themselves in a love triangle. The cabaret is told solely by music from such artists as Lizzo, Frank Sinatra, Britney Spears, Taylor Swift as well as many musical theatre composers. School for Love is directed by J. Bailey Burcham. The show opens June 3rd 2023 and runs through June 23rd, 2023 at The Three Clubs (1123 Vine Street) in Hollywood.















About the Show

Sydnee has been a teacher at the School for Love for 10 years. She's going through a nasty divorce and finds it tough to teach about love while her own love life is up in the air. Parissa has spent her entire time at School for Love cultivating brains, beauty and popularity. She's bored by the boys at School for Love and is only focused on being a school celebrity. Lucas is a good guy with a good heart who finds himself enamored with one of his classmates. Her rejections don't phase him as he continues to strongly believe they belong together. Pam attends School for Love reluctantly. While most definitely an outcast, she's skilled at seeing special things in special people. Hank is a music teacher at the school and has had his eye on Sydnee for some time. Out of respect to her marriage, he's kept his distance and tries to be a friend. Will these students and teachers find their soulmates at the School For Love? Songs from Dear Evan Hansen, The Wild Party, Lizzo, Britney Spears and many more round out this hilarious and touching cabaret.

"One of the great joys in life is creating iTunes or Spotify playlists.' says Eberhardt. "I always think to myself, when putting a list together, how a collection of songs separate from their source musical or album can still tell an interesting and different story."

Who

Pamela Quinn Eberhardt (Writer/Performer) been writing for and performing in the Hollywood Fringe Festival shows since 2017. She started with the musical comedy 13th Grade, kept going with the 2018 Best Musical nominee The Runaway Clone and continued with Wigfield in 2019 and hit it off last year with the 2021 Best Cabaret nominee Most Likely To. Pam is ½ of the TikTok, America's Got Talent and Instagram duo Casper and Pam (@Casperandpam) and makes it her mission to spread music and joy to the world.

J. Bailey Burcham (Director) is an LA local Director, Performer and Playwright. His play Three Guys, One Groupon was nominated for Best Comedy at HFF 2022. This summer he will begin his tenure as the Executive Director of The Shakespeare Youth Festival. HFF Credits: The Runaway Clone, In the Garage (Director), Three Guys One Groupon (Writer). LA Local Credits: Danny and the Deep Blue Sea (Danny; Theater 68), Little Shop of Horrors (Director - Panic Productions), Damn Yankees (Smokey - 5 Star Theatricals), Gifted (Producer - Sacred Fools). National Credits: The Full Monty (Dave Bukatinksy - El Dorado Showroom, Reno) Billy Elliott (Anchorage Concert Hall and Music Theatre Wichita), The Producers (Max Bialystock - El Dorado Showroom, Reno), South Pacific (Luther Billis - Music Theatre Wichita).

Lucas Alifano (Performer) most recently starred in the world premiere of The Singing Revolution at the Broadwater Main Stage and opposite Rob Morrow in Death of a Salesman at the Ruskin Group Theater. He has also worked theatrically with The American Conservatory Theater, The Marin Theater Company, The Magic Theater, TheaterWorks, Marin Shakespeare Company, Primary Stages, Show Palace Theater, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Ruckus Rockwell, Two Cents Theater, The Western Stage, Sacred Fools Theater, and Shakespeare Santa Cruz, among others. TV credits include the CBS series Ghost Whisperer and The Young and the Restless, among others. Feature credits include The Lost Coast (SXSW & Venice Film Festival), Plastic Soup, Detention, and the horror thriller Fear Not. Lucas is a proud member of Actors' Equity and holds an M.F.A. from The American Conservatory Theater.

Jeff Scot Carey (Performer) National Tours: Grease, South Pacific, Cinderella, 101 Dalmatians (also Madison Square Garden), and Rent. World Tour: Rent. Off-Broadway: Tails, Dorian Gray, War Brides, and Back Home. Past Hollywood Fringe Festival shows include 13th Grade, The Runaway Clone, Wigfield, Come on Down, and Most Likely To...

Parissa Koo (Performer) auditioned for American Idol and The Glee Project Season 2 which eventually led her to moving to Los Angeles, CA to pursue television, film, and theatre. Parissa has co-starred on The Disney Channel, USA Network, Funny or Die, and the YouTube Web series, Gal Pals. She has performed in numerous musicals in LA as well as the Norwegian Cruise Line Escape. Parissa has appeared in commercials for Capital One and Freeform. She was last seen in Riverdale: The Musical Parody at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood and Cherry Poppin's Cluelesque at Tramp Stamp Granny's. You can also catch her in viral videos from Pixel Playhouse on Youtube, Tiktok, and Instagram. Instagram: @parissakoo

Sydnee Ortiz (Performer) received her BFA Musical Theatre degree from the University of Arizona where she performed in numerous musicals including Nine, Avenue Q, and The Full Monty. Since relocating to Los Angeles, Sydnee has performed as Mary in Jesus Christ Superstar, Elaine in "Arsenic and Old Lace" and Lucy in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. School for Love will be Sydnee's 2nd Fringe Cabaret after performing in last year's Most Likely To.. as Kerry. Next up for Sydnee will be singing with New Musicals Inc. where she will be a part of their 15 -Minute Musicals Production.