SANDS BY WILLA to Make West Coast Debut

Do you watch "Succession"?

Do you remember "Sands," the Broadway play written by aspiring playwright/Connor Roy's girlfriend Willa?

Well...this is that play.

"Sands by Willa" is a behind-the-scenes look at opening night, when mayhem strikes because the lead actress has run off to Dundee with her new billionaire boyfriend Kendall, and also, there are mites in the sand. Like...a lot of mites. The show alternates between what's going on backstage and the play onstage, and it's hard to tell what's more of a disaster. One part "Noises Off," one part "Succession" fan fiction, "Sands by Willa" is a love letter to both the Roys and Broadway.

After debuting in New York City in September of this year, "Sands by Willa" is thrilled to move to Los Angeles and debut at the newly re-opened Lyric Hyperion in Silverlake.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

SANDS BY WILLA

Written and directed by Ellen Haun

Starring Lauren Adams, Jen Bashian, Lily Du, Cooper Hopkins, Dru Johnston, Oscar Montoya, Cathryn Mudon & Keanush Tafreshi

Venue: The Lyric Hyperion, 2016 Hyperion Ave Ave, Los Angeles CA 90027

Date & time: Saturday, December 4th at 7:00pm

Price: $18 plus two item minimum. Proof of COVID vaccination required.

Website: www.sandsbywilla.com