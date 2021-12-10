Royal Philharmonic Orchestra Returns to The Soraya to Launch the Second Half of 2021-22 Season!

For 75 years, Britain's world-famous orchestra the Royal Philharmonic has been celebrated for the soaring beauty of its sound.

This pre-eminent ensemble returns to The Soraya under the baton of new Music Director Vasily Petrenko on Thursday, January 13 at 8 pm with an all-star program of beloved Romantic compositions, including Sir Edward Elgar's glorious Enigma Variations and selections from Benjamin Britten's soaring opera Peter Grimes.



Russian-American pianist Olga Kern, recognized as one of her generation's great artists, joins to perform Edvard Grieg's dramatic and beloved Piano Concerto in A Minor.



Tickets start at $41 and are available at www.thesoraya.org and by calling 818-677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff Street, Northridge, CA 91330.



As the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO) celebrates its 75th Anniversary in 2021, its mission to enrich lives through orchestral experiences that are uncompromising in their excellence and inclusive in their appeal, places the RPO at the forefront of music-making in the UK. Performing approximately 200 concerts each season and with a worldwide audience of more than half-a-million people, the Orchestra embraces a broad repertoire that enables it to reach the most diverse audience of any British symphony orchestra. Whilst artistic integrity remains paramount, the RPO is unafraid to push boundaries and is equally at home recording video game, film and television soundtracks and working with pop stars, as it is performing the great symphonic repertoire.



The RPO collaborates with the most inspiring artists and this year, welcomes its new Music Director, Vasily Petrenko. His appointment stands as a major landmark in the Orchestra's history and together they will pursue a strategy to broaden the audience for orchestral music while enhancing the RPO's reputation as one of the world's most versatile and in demand ensembles. Petrenko joins a roster of titled conductors that includes Pinchas Zukerman (Principal Guest Conductor), Alexander Shelley (Principal Associate Conductor) and Grzegorz Nowak (Permanent Associate Conductor).



The RPO aims to place orchestral music at the heart of contemporary society, collaborating with creative partners to foster a deeper engagement with communities to ensure that live orchestral music is accessible to as inclusive and diverse an audience as possible. To achieve this, in 1993 the Orchestra launched RPO Resound, which has grown to become the most innovative and respected orchestral community and education program in the UK and internationally. The program delivers bespoke, pioneering education, community, and talent development projects to a wide range of participant groups, including homeless people, children, young people and stroke survivors, always with the overarching objective to leave a lasting legacy.