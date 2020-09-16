Rogue Machine Participates in Global Reading of INSULTED. BELARUS(SIA)

The reading will take place on Friday, September 18 at 8pm.

In solidarity with the people and theater community of Belarus, dozens of theaters worldwide are presenting readings of Andrei Kureichik's sensational new play, Insulted. Belarus(sia). In the United States, Rogue Machine Theatre will present the reading from Los Angeles on Friday, September 18th at 8pm. Directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos and produced by John Perrin Flynn, Rachel Brunner, and Joshua Bitton. Visit: RogueMachineTheatre.net to join.

Kureichik's seven-character play tells the story of the first month of the Belarusian revolution, its ups and downs on the eve of the inevitable democratization of the country after 26 years of dictatorship. All characters have real prototypes. In some, you will recognize former and current leaders of the country, in others - incredible Belarusians who have gone out to battle the totalitarian machine, sometimes at the cost of their own freedom, their lives and the lives of their loved ones. They represent polar points of view in the awakened Belarusian society.

Much of the dialogue is taken directly from actual speeches and statements. The author tells of the tragic escalation of violence and expresses his hope that solidarity, truth and faith in human values will inevitably lead to victory over evil.

Andrei Kureichik is a well-known Belarusian playwright, screenwriter, and producer. He is member of the Coordination Council of Belarus, whose members are called upon to lead the transition to a new government in Belarus. Many of the members are now in prison. Andrei is author of some thirty plays, numerous screenplays and he often works as a director and producer. His plays have been performed at the prestigious Moscow Art Theatre and Janka Kupala Theaters in Moscow and Minsk, as well as at numerous theatres throughout the former Soviet Union. In August 2020, Andrei's article about the events in Belarus appeared in American Theater magazine: https://www.americantheatre.org/2020/08/24/theatre-in-belarus-we-will-never-be-the-same/

Cast includes:

Oldster - President Lukashenko: Joe Spano

Corpse - Soccer Fan: Alexander Neher

Avian - Storm Trooper: Joshua Bitton

Novice - President Elect Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Ashlee Atkinson

Cheerful - Late Teenager: Rachel Brunner

Mentor - School Teacher to President's Son: Caroline Clay

Young buck - Lukashenko's son: Aric Floyd

Globally, participating theaters include: New York Theatre Workshop, Theatre First, The Art Institute of Chicago, Studio 6, Wilma Theatre, St. Olaf College, Acropolis Performance Lab, Minnesota State University, Arlekin Players Theatre, Moscow Nights with Streamyard, Shrewd Productions, Townson University, Rogue Machine Theatre Company, Dept. of Slavic Languages and Literature- Harvard University, Dublin Theatre Festival, Nicola McCartney- Scotland, Artel and Maketank- Exeter, New Perspectives Theatre- Nottingham, Slung Low- Holbeck, and The National Center for Writing.

