Rodney Fitts Will Lead The Cast Of CHOICE In Beverly Hills

It has just been announced that Singer-songwriter and actor Rodney Fitts will take over the coveted role of 'Gregory' in Timothy Allen Smith's new stage drama, "Choice." Fitts will star opposite TV legend Joey Jupiter-Levin, who garnered rave reviews as 'Anna' during preview performances earlier this year.

Fitts first burst onto the National stage singing with the legendary Vickie Winans at The Kennedy Center in Washington DC and is making his second appearance with Timothy Allen Smith after debuting as 'Thomas' in Strength of This Nation last year. "Tim's brilliant, he really is, but working with him can be interesting," laughs Fitts. "He definitely has his own way of doing things though you can't argue with the results."

Smith has been on an incredible roll following the record-breaking success of 2016's "Love Jones the Musical". With follow-up hits like "Thugs and The Women Who Love Em" and "Neighborhood Barbershop" he has certainly made his mark in the Urban theatre world but, with "Choice," he says he's looking to branch out. "Honestly, I never intended to only tell those kinds of stories. Urban theatre is great but there is so much more in my catalog. I'm really thankful that the commercial success I've found is affording me the opportunity to spread my wings a little bit."

To do that, Smith knows it is critically important to find the right talent. Which is exactly what he feels he's done casting Fitts and his co-star Jupiter-Levin.

"To launch Choice we searched from Philadelphia to Chicago to Los Angeles to find the perfect 'Anna' and we saw a lot of really talented performers," said his co-producer Gary Curtis. "Joey is exactly what Tim was looking for. A seasoned diva with raw talent, tons of charisma and enough star quality to make you love and hate her at the same time. We are blessed and thrilled to welcome her to the family."

Joey Jupiter-Levin and Rodney Fitts will begin performances in Choice on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 8pm, joining Ani Marderosian as 'Kim', Mackenzie Possage as 'Michelle,' Jessie Reeder as "Heather,' Thomas Channing-Nash as 'Brian,' and Keelia Flinn as 'Julie Watson,' in the highly anticipated production at The Beverly Hills Playhouse (254 South Robertson Blvd.).

Fitts is clearly excited to be working with Smith again. "As an actor, you don't see material like this all that often," he says excitedly. "Tim is a great writer and this is such a smart, nuanced script that every time I read it, I find something new. He really outdid himself with this one and I can't wait for audiences to see it."

Tickets for Choice are available for $35 at http://ChoiceTickets.EventBrite.com.

To keep abreast of the writing adventures of Timothy Allen Smith, check him out on http://TimothyAllenSmith.com





