Robert Bartko Brings GEORGE MICHAEL: REBORN to Catalina Jazz Club

George Michael: Reborn, starring award-winning singer Robert Bartko, paying musical tribute to Grammy Award-winning legend George Michael, has been set for one show only on Thursday, September 12, at 8:30pm, at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood, it was announced today by Chris Isaacson Presents and Catalina.



With his live vocals, Bartko exudes the energy and passion of George Michael in the 80s and 90s. Bartko is a spot-on George Michael look-alike with the vocal range, dance moves, crowd interaction, and charisma that leaves audiences cheering for more. The song list includes Everything She Wants, Too Funky, I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me), Fastlove, Faith, Father Figure, I Want Your Sex, Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me, Outside, Last Christmas, Careless Whisper, Freedom! ‘90, and more. The evening also features special guest, singer Dominique Karan (You Gonna Make Me Love Somebody Else, Heart Mind and Soul).



Admission is $25–$65 with VIP and Artist Circle seats available (includes post-show artist meet and greet). Doors open at 7pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is 8:30pm. To purchase tickets online go to www.CatalinaJazzClub.com or www.TicketWeb.com. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 W. Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.

