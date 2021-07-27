Rob Reiner to Introduce the World Premiere of THE PRINCESS BRIDE IN CONCERT at the Hollywood Bowl

The Los Angeles Philharmonic performs the world premiere of The Princess Bride in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl for one night only, Saturday, July 31, at 8:00 p.m. Led by conductor David Newman and in synch with the film, the LA Phil will play an adaptation for full orchestra of Mark Knopfler's Grammy-nominated score, specially arranged and orchestrated by Mark Graham. The film's legendary producer and director Rob Reiner will introduce the evening.

The Princess Bride features an all-star cast including Robin Wright, Cary Elwes, Wallace Shawn, Mandy Patinkin, Chris Sarandon, Billy Crystal, Carol Kane, Christopher Guest, Fred Savage and André the Giant. The great Peter Falk narrates this romantic tale of the beautiful maiden Buttercup and her one true love, a young farmhand named Westley. After he's captured by a ruthless pirate and presumed dead, Buttercup's unhappy marriage to the horrible Prince Humperdinck seems inevitable. But before the wedding can take place, she's kidnapped by three outlaws, and it's up to a mysterious Man in Black to come to her rescue.

