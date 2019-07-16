Road Theatre Company Presents The World Premiere Of THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, The Other Side of the Hill Productions Inc. in association with Spark Theatrical

present the first show of the Road's 2019-2020 season, the world premiere of THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK, written by Angela J. Davis and directed by Lee Sankowich.

THE SPANISH PRAYER BOOK will preview on Tuesday, September 17; Wednesday, September 18 & Thursday, September 19 at 8pm; will open on Friday, September 20 at 8pm and run through Sunday, November 23 at the Road Theatre on Magnolia, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Moral dilemma, historical mystery, and matters of the heart converge when a committed atheist inherits a collection of rare and hauntingly beautiful illustrated Hebrew manuscripts, including a prayer book from fourteenth-century Spain, and discovers that the books, which bear witness to overlapping Jewish and Islamic traditions, were stolen some six-hundred years after their creation from a library in 1940s Berlin.

Inspired by true events and a late twentieth-century court case, and using projected images of the books themselves, the play explores the allure of sacred objects, the ethical issues generated by cultural treasures displaced during wartime, and the power of art to forge human connections.

"Although the play is a work of fiction, it is inspired by true events. In the 1980s, a prominent NYC auction house announced the sale of a collection of rare, illuminated (i.e., exquisitely illustrated) Hebrew manuscripts, including some dating from the fourteenth century. As is standard in auctions, the consignor was anonymous. Protests erupted, however, following discovery that the books bore the library stamp of a leading cultural institution dissolved by the Nazis in 1941. In the face of speculation that the seller was an aging Nazi art thief, the auction house revealed that the seller was in fact an aging rabbinical professor who claimed he was "given" the books in exchange for a promise to smuggle them safely out of Germany some fifty years earlier. The rabbi-professor's story was suspicious - many of his own colleagues publicly doubted him, particularly as he had kept his possession of the books a complete secret from his colleagues of several decades. A lawsuit resulted, and I obtained the records of that litigation (depositions, exhibits, etc.) and, more than twenty years ago, published an article on the "true" case. Although the case settled, the human dimensions of the dispute stayed with me for many years after writing that article: What do we "owe" to the past? What do human beings owe to each other when it comes to cultural treasure displaced during wartime? What is it about works of art that makes them different from ordinary objects and "property"? How do moral issues surrounding art displaced during wartime impact human relations?"





