Rising Phoenix Rep Will Stream THE SIBLINGS PLAY
Rising Phoenix Rep, along with Rattlestick and piece by piece, will offer an online streaming version of THE SIBLINGS PLAY starting today - Monday, March 22nd through April 5th.
View-at-home tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting :
https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10530561. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from Rattlestick to view the production.
THE SIBLINGS PLAY is by Ren Dara Santiago and directed by Jenna Worsham. The cast features Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Mateo Ferro, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura.
Set Designer: Angelica Borrero
Costume Designer: Andy Jean
Lighting Designer: Zach Blane
Sound Designer: Michael Costagliola
Props Master: Rhys Roffey
Fight Choreographers: Gerardo Rodriguez and Sean Griffin
Dramaturg: Ignacia Delgado
Assistant Director: Ludmila "ludji" Brito
Production Stage Manager: Jessica Kidwell
Assistant Stage Manager: Priscilla Villanueva
Casting Telsey + Company / William Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA Video by ZANNI Productions