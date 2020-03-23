Rising Phoenix Rep Will Stream THE SIBLINGS PLAY

Rising Phoenix Rep, along with Rattlestick and piece by piece, will offer an online streaming version of THE SIBLINGS PLAY starting today - Monday, March 22nd through April 5th.

View-at-home tickets are $15 and can be purchased by visiting :

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe.c/10530561. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from Rattlestick to view the production.

THE SIBLINGS PLAY is by Ren Dara Santiago and directed by Jenna Worsham. The cast features Dalia Davi, Cindy De La Cruz, Mateo Ferro, Andy Lucien, and Ed Ventura.



Set Designer: Angelica Borrero

Costume Designer: Andy Jean

Lighting Designer: Zach Blane

Sound Designer: Michael Costagliola

Props Master: Rhys Roffey

Fight Choreographers: Gerardo Rodriguez and Sean Griffin

Dramaturg: Ignacia Delgado

Assistant Director: Ludmila "ludji" Brito

Production Stage Manager: Jessica Kidwell

Assistant Stage Manager: Priscilla Villanueva

Casting Telsey + Company / William Cantler, CSA, Destiny Lilly, CSA Video by ZANNI Productions





