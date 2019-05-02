Rising Phoenix Rep Presents THE WHOLE OF YOU by Amy Berryman

Rising Phoenix Repertory has announced that it will present the world-premiere of Amy Berryman's The Whole of You, commissioned by the company to be performed at Larry Edmunds Bookshop in downtown Hollywood, May 17, 18, and 19th. RPR Artistic Director Daniel Talbott will direct. Chapman Hyatt, Oliver Palmer, and Libby Woodbridge will star in the play, in which three old friends have moved from Kentucky to LA together in pursuit of their Hollywood dreams. Working in a bookstore crammed with dusty scripts and haunted legends - on the edge of becoming who they will be - they confront a shared truth that will test their loving friendship.

Continuing in the tradition of their acclaimed Cino Nights series in New York, Rising Phoenix Rep recently produced a sold out site-specific theatrical event at Larry Edmunds Bookshop in Los Angeles with seven short, world premiere plays commissioned from some of theater's top contemporary writers.

While the company plans to remount The Whole of You with a rotating cast in the coming months, the current run is scheduled for three performances only:

Friday May 17th at 8pm

Saturday May 18th at 8pm

Sunday May 19th at 6pm

All performances will be at:

Larry Edmunds Bookshop

6644 Hollywood Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 90028

To make reservations, email RisingPhoenixRep@yahoo.com with name, number of seats, and desired performance.

*Seating is extremely limited - you will receive an email to let you know if the reservation is confirmed or if the evening is sold out.

The price of admission is the purchase of a book, script, or poster from the Larry Edmunds Bookshop. The house will open 30 minutes before the performance to allow patrons to check in, make a purchase, and receive their tickets at the register. All proceeds go to the bookshop.

www.risingphoenixrep.org





