Ring In The Holidays With Theatricum Botanicum's 'Holiday Family Faire'

Join in the festive fun at Theatricum Botanicum's outdoor venue in Topanga.
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will present the third annual Holiday Family Faire at its spectacular outdoor venue in Topanga, where carolers, singing madrigals and other performers roam the grounds, Theatricum company members tell winter holiday stories from a variety of traditions. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available to take family photos. An artisan marketplace will offer holiday gifts and crafts, and festive food and drink will be available for purchase.
Caroling with Theatricum company members and a special outdoor screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol will begin immediately after the Faire, at 5 p.m. (available with Faire admission for an additional $20, or separate admission: $25).
The events will take place on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.
(Rain date: Dec. 16)
• Holiday Family Faire: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
• Caroling with Theatricum company members and outdoor screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol: 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga CA 90290
(midway between Pacific Coast Highway and the Ventura Freeway)
TICKETS:
Faire Admission:
• General Admission (16 and up): $20
• Children (ages 5 to 15): $10
• Children 4 years of age and under: free
• Family 4-Pack (2 adult and 2 kids): $50
Caroling and Outdoor Screening of The Muppet Christmas Carol:
• Add-on with Holiday Faire admission: $20
• Separate admission: $25;
All proceeds go to support Theatricum Botanicum's extensive artistic and educational programming.
HOW:
Tickets and information at theatricum.com/holidayfamilyfaire-2/
Recommended For You