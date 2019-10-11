Rarely Produced IN TROUSERS Comes To Lounge Theatre 10/11-11/03

Knot Free Productions presents In Trousers, a "prequel" to William Finn's groundbreaking March of the Falsettos and Falsettoland, directed by Ryan O'Connor. In Trousers, the opening chapter of the "Marvin Trilogy," follows Marvin's exploration of his sexuality and identity through his interaction with the three most important women in his life: his high school sweetheart; his teacher; and his wife. Torn between his natural inclination and his desire not to upset his family life as he knows it, Marvin ultimately makes the decision he feels is best for him.

Cast features the talents of Braxton Molinaro (Marvin), Tal Fox (His Wife), Michelle Lane (His Teacher), Lea Madda (His High School Sweetheart), and Brooke Van Grinsven (Female Cover).

Production/Design team features the talents of Jake Anthony (Musical Director), Gregory Crafts (Scenic Design), Costume Design (Michael Mullen), and Calliope Weisman (Stage Manager).

About the CAST

Braxton Molinaro (Marvin) is a graduate of The University of North Carolina School of The Arts under Dean Gerald Freedman. He also attended The Steppenwolf School. CREDITS INCLUDE: the LA premiere of Stephen Karam's Pulitzer-nominated play Sons of the Prophet (The Blank Theatre), the LA premiere of The Understudy by Theresa Rebeck (Working Stage), the The Devil You Know (Arena Stage), Assassins (Cygnet Theatre) and Oklahoma! for PBS. Molinaro is also a symphonic composer, director and the creator of "Guns: The Album", which gained international attention - cracking open the polarizing conversation of guns in America. SAG/AFTRA | IG: @INSTABRAXFACTS

Tal Fox (His Wife) Tal is an LA-based actress, singer and theater educator. Theater credits include: Max & Ruby (National Tour), The Christians (Center Theatre Group), Star Is Born 3, Unauthorized Musical Parody of Mean Gurlz (The Rockwell), Kiss Me, Kate, Urinetown, Sunday in the Park with George, Zorba, Hello Again, The Spitfire Grill, Ragtime... Tal holds a BFA in Musical Theater and BA in Communications from Pace University, and is also a writer and producer. Follow her on Instagram: @talmorningdew

Michelle Lane (His Teacher, Miss Goldberg) is an Ovation Award Winner for the West Coast Premiere of Swing! at Music Theatre West. She has lived and worked on both coasts and many cities in between. BROADWAY/VEGAS: Avenue Q. Select REGIONAL: Finding Nemo the Musical (Original Dory), Next to Normal (Diana), Mary Poppins (Mrs. Banks), In The Next Room (Annie), Chess (Florence), Side Show (Violet), She Loves Me (Amalia), Little Mermaid (Ursula) to name a few. Michelle can be seen on your TV screen in various commercials each year. She also coaches voice and acting privately. For info on voice lessons: www.WorkshopLane.com. About: www.Michelle-Lane.com

LEA MADDA (His High School Sweetheart) is so glad to be joining the cast of In Trousers singing and bouncing around! Recent credits include: Anne (Museum of Tolerance), The Sound of Music (Alaska Center of the Performing Arts), She Loves Me (Actors Co-op), Haiti (Theatricum Botanicum), Queen of Califas (LATC), A Midsummer Night's Dream (UCLA MFA). Lea holds an MFA in Acting from UCLA and a BM in Classical Voice from Boston University. Recipient of the John Nicholson Prize in Acting, Lea also instructs at the UCLA School of Theater, Film, and Television as a guest lecturer. AEA. @itsleamadda

BROOK VAN GRINSVEN (Female Cover) Brooke is a Cal State Northridge Theatre alumnus and a participant of New York's Broadway actor intensive, Open Jar Institute. You may recognize her from singing in the national J.G. Wentworth commercial, that will apparently never stop airing or from LA's Next Great Stage Star 2018. Earlier this year she braved the Alaskan winter and performed in The Sound of Music at the Anchorage Performing Arts Center. On the opposite end of the musical theatre spectrum, Brooke recently screlted herself a Broadway World nomination for her portrayal of 'Emma Borden' in Color and Light Theatre's nominated production of Lizzie.

About the PRODUCTION/DESIGN TEAM

Ryan O'Connor (Director) Ryan O'Connor is thrilled to be able to lend a helping hand to the creative team of In Trousers, one of his all time favorite musicals. A graduate of NYC's Circle In the Square Theatre School and Second City, Ryan has appeared on stage, screen and behind the scenes on several exciting projects including his two hit solo shows, .... Eats His Feelingsand Vote, Pray, Love. Some other favorite credits include - TV/Film: Big Little Lies, How I Met Your Mother, Liza On Demand, School of Rock, Tony 'n Tina's Wedding, The Oprah Winfrey Show. Theatre: Home Street Home, Scissorhands, The Full Monty, Mean Gurlz, Into the Woods, Chicken & more. Follow Ryan on Instagram at @RyanOConnor81

Jake Anthony (Musical Director) is a sought-after vocal coach, music director, and composer in the LA area. Some of the favorites among his LA theater work include Little Women, Splendora, Songs from an Unmade Bed, Into the Woods, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Baker's Wife and The View Upstairs. As a composer, Jake has written three musicals: Now and Then a Hero, New York Society for the Suppression of Vice, and Wanting Miss Julie, which received its world-premiere in a production at the Loft Ensemble in Downtown LA in 2017.

GREGORY CRAFTS (Lighting Designer) is an award-winning multi-hyphenate creative artist, with more than twenty-five years of experience as an actor, playwright, director, designer, and theatrical producer under his belt. After graduating from Emerson College in Boston, MA with a Bachelor's in Theatre Studies in 2003, Greg migrated to Los Angeles, California. He currently resides in North Hollywood, CA with his wife, Jenn, and their three cats. He's thrilled to be a part of the creative team behind this production of In Trousers. www.GregoryCrafts.com

Michael Mullen (Costume Designer) is a costume designer and actor. Among his theatrical design credits are Dreamgirls, The Boy From Oz, Siamese Sex Show, Fugue, When Jazz Had The Blues, Burners, Cabaret, Year Of The Rooster, Fixed, Sweeney Todd, and American Idiot. He has received several awards and nominations for his work both onstage and off from such organizations as Ovation, L.A. Drama Critics Circle, L.A. Weekly, N.A.A.C.P., Scenie, Stage Raw, Robby, Broadway World, Ticket Holder, Eddon, and Desert Theatre League. He would like to thank his family, friends, and everyone involved with this show for being awesome! :)

CALLIOPE WEISMAN (Stage Manager) is delighted to work on another William Finn musical after stage managing 25th Annual...Spelling Bee last year! She graduated from San Diego State University with a BA in Theatre and is working toward becoming a high school theatre teacher. This summer, she was fortunate enough to direct Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind at the MAIN in Santa Clarita and teach at Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum. She wants to thank her family for their unwavering support.

KNOT FREE PRODUCTIONS (Producer) is a new LA-based theater production company focused on work in smaller spaces for intimate shows. Members of our team have recently produced Assassins and Next to Normal at the Pico Playhouse, as well as shows at The Rockwell in Los Feliz and 5-Star Theatricals in Thousand Oaks.

About Show Times and Tickets: October 11 - November 3. Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm; Sunday Matinees at 3 pm. Tickets: $30. https://introusersla.brownpapertickets.com/ Ages 14+. Sexual content. Running time 90 minutes, no intermission. Lounge Theatre - Front Theatre 6201 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038 (Hollywood).





