ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Live Appearance By Star, Barry Bostwick!

Celebrating it's 45th anniversary, The Rocky Horror Picture Show presents a special live appearance by its star, Barry Bostwick in selected Drive-In theatres in Palm Desert, San Juan Capistrano and Woodland Hills, CA in November 2020.

It's the chance to meet the movie's Brad Majors and the evening also features a Costume contest and show by the local Shadow Cast. The Shadow Cast hilariously acts out the movie on stage while the movie plays on screen. VIP Car Passes are available for prime parking locations to watch the Shadow Cast show and Barry Bostwick's live welcome intro.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is the iconic little movie that conquered Hollywood. The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff. It's become one of the longest weekly showing movies in the world and here's the chance to experience the interactive sensation from the safety of your own automobile.

Limited VIP Meet and Greet tickets are available with Barry Bostwick before the show (socially distanced, of course) where he will autograph and take pictures with his adoring fans. Nothing beats a Rocky Horror live screening where you can throw all the rice and toast you'd like and scream every snappy joke back at the film. It's a ONE OF A KIND "happening". Come up to the lab and see what's on the slab!

DATES AND TICKETS:

Sunday November 15 - 7:15pm

El Toro Flicks, Carpool Cinema, Westfield Mall (3rd Level Parking Deck), 72-840 Highway 111, Palm Desert CA 92260 Coachella Valley

Tickets

Thursday November 19 - 7:00pm

Cinema Drive In, Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, 30753 Av La Pata, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

Tickets

Saturday, November 21 - 6:30pm

Cinema Drive In, 5500 Canoga Ave, Woodland Hills CA

Tickets

