REVERIE: An Independent Short Dance Film To Premiere At DANCES WITH FILMS

Reverie, a short dance film directed and choreographed by Caitlin Gray, with cinematography and editing by AJ Paug, is having its West Coast premiere at the world-famous Chinese Theatres in Hollywood in conjunction with Dances with Films 25th Anniversary Season on June 10th at 5pm PST. The film is produced by Caitlin Gray Creative and Pandako Media.

Hailey Rose Walsh and Darvensky Louis star in the film, which tells the story of a woman haunted by the memory of her lost love. At just 20 years old, Walsh is already a veteran performer in the film/tv, theatre and concert worlds with credits that include The First Lady (Showtime), Christmas on the Square (Netflix), A Jazzman's Blues (Netflix), the Atlanta Opera and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. Louis is also a celebrated performer in his own right, with credits including The Staircase (HBO), The First Lady (Showtime), One Life (Otis Sallid), Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre and making Dance Magazine's illustrious list of Top 25 to Watch in 2022.

Reverie has won several awards in film festivals around the world, including Best Direction, Best Experimental Film and Best Dance Film.

Tickets: https://danceswithfilms.com/REVERIE/