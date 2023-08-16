RENT Extends at Chance Theater

Performances run through August 27.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

RENT Extends at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, has announced that its production of “RENT” will be extending thru August 27th on the Cripe Stage at the Bette Aitken theater arts Center. With Music, Book, and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson, directed by Matthew McCray, music directed by Lex Leigh, and choreographed by Mo Goodfellow, this landmark rock opera has been playing to full houses while getting raves from both critics and audiences.

The “RENT” design team includes director Matthew McCray (“Next to Normal”), music director Lex Leigh (“Ride the Cyclone”), choreographer Mo Goodfellow (Chance Debut), scenic designer Joe Holbrook (“Next to Normal”), costume designer Bradley Allen Lock (“Ride the Cyclone”), lighting designer Zach Moore (Chance Debut), sound designer Dave Mickey (“The Big Meal”), projection designer Nick Santiago (“Ride the Cyclone”), and stage manager Cynthia C. Espinoza (“Green Day’s American Idiot”).

The cast of “Rent” features a slew of new faces to the Chance. – Luc Clopton (Chance Debut) is Mark Cohen, Gavin Cole (“Emma, The Musical”) is Roger Davis, Lena Ceja (Chance Debut) is Mimi Marquez, JoeJoe McKinney (Chance Debut) plays Tom Collins, Adam Leiva (Chance Debut) is Angel Dumott Schunard, Lily Targett (Chance Debut) will play Maureen Johnson, Frankie Ripley (Chance Debut) is Joanne Jefferson, and Christopher D. Baker (Chance Debut) is Benjamin Coffin III. In the ensemble, we have Jack Aitken (“Green Day’s American Idiot”), Micah K. Blanks (Chance Debut), Ayani Dorsey (Chance Debut), Autumn Kirkpatrick (Chance Debut), Patrick McCormick (Chance Debut), Mikey Miro (Chance Debut), and Gemma Pedersen (Chance Debut).

Linda & Tod White are the Executive Producers for this production and the Associate Producers are Rachelle Menaker & Eddie Schuller and Laurie Smits Staude. Bette & Wylie Aitken are producers for the entire 2023 Season and The Family of Mary Kay Fyda-Mar are this season’s associate producers.




