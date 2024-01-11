REDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show from Aya Ogawa

Through a series of absurd, autobiographical vignettes, The Nosebleed irreverently and boldly delves into what it takes to forgive.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

POPULAR

VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages Photo 2 Review: MJ THE MUSICAL Moonwalks Into the Hollywood Pantages
World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season Photo 3 World Premiere of MARILYN, MOM & ME to Open International City Theatre 2024 Season
Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mas Photo 4 Interview: Award-Winning Mezzo Soprano Audrey Babcock on Portraying Santuzza in Pietro Mascagni's CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA

REDCAT Presents The West Coast Premiere of THE NOSEBLEED, The Obie Award-Winning Show from Aya Ogawa

From Feb. 1 to 3, 2024, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, in association with East West Players, presents the West Coast premiere of The Nosebleed, the 2022 Obie Award-winning show from innovative playwright, performer, translator, and director Aya Ogawa.

Are we doomed to repeat the mistakes of our parents? Through a series of absurd, autobiographical vignettes, The Nosebleed irreverently and boldly delves into what it takes to forgive. A trip to Ogawa's home country of Japan, a child's nosebleed, and the reality TV show The Bachelor come together in this darkly comical and psychologically insightful theatrical tribute to Ogawa's father. Four actors play "Aya" while the playwright themself plays their 5-year-old son and father, as the play explores the seemingly insurmountable cultural and generational gap between Aya and their father, and the questions they face in their own parenthood today. 

Part theatrical memorial performed by an ensemble of five, part healing ritual for the audience, this humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive. 

The Nosebleed had its world premiere in the fall of 2021, co-presented by Japan Society and The Chocolate Factory, in New York City. It was also presented at New York's Lincoln Center Theater in 2022 and the Woolly Mammoth Theatre in Washington, D.C. in 2023. Ogawa was awarded a 2022 Obie Award for the Creation, Writing, and Direction of The Nosebleed, and the ensemble was nominated for a 2023 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Ensemble. 

As part of its 2024 national tour, The Nosebleed makes its West Coast premiere at REDCAT in English and Japanese without supertitles. Additional tour dates include the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jan. 25 to 27 (co-presented with Theater Mu and The Great Northern) and the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio, Feb. 8 to 10.

On Friday, Feb. 2, the program at REDCAT will include a post-performance talk with writer and director Ogawa.

Aya Ogawa is an award-winning Tokyo-born, Brooklyn-based writer, director, translator, and performer whose work centers women/non-binary perspectives and utilizes the stage as a space for exploring cultural identity and the immigrant experience. They have written and directed many plays, including: A Girl of 16, oph3lia (HERE), Journey to the Ocean (Foundry Theatre), and Ludic Proxy (The Play Company). Most recently, they received an Obie Award for The Nosebleed (Under the Radar; Japan Society and Chocolate Factory; Lincoln Center Theater; Woolly Mammoth Theatre). They directed Haruna Lee's Obie Award-winning Suicide Forest (The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theatre Company), and Maiko Kikuchi and Spencer Lott's 9000 Paper Balloons (HERE and Japan Society). They have translated numerous works of contemporary Japanese playwrights into English, including plays by Toshiki Okada and Satoko Ichihara. Ogawa is the recipient of a MacDowell Fellowship; Helen Merrill Award for Playwriting; Cullman Award for Extraordinary Creativity (Lincoln Center Theater); Foundation for Contemporary Arts' Grants to Artists; Playwrights' Center's McKnight National Residency and Commission; President's Award in Performing Arts (Lower Manhattan Cultural Council); and Resident Playwright (New Dramatists).

Creative Team
Created and Directed by Aya Ogawa
Scenic and Costume Design: Jian Jung
Lighting Design: Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew
Sound Design: Megumi Katayama
Production Stage Manager: Alejandra Maldonado Morales *
Associate Lighting Designer/Production Coordinator: Vittoria Orlando
Production Assistant: John Del Gaudio

Cast
Aya 0: Aya Ogawa
Aya 1: Ashil Lee *
Aya 2: Kaili Y. Turner *
Aya 3: Saori Tsukada
Aya 4: Drae Campbell *
White Guy: Miles Crawford
Understudy Aya 0~4: Manatsu Tanaka

* Appearing through an Agreement between this theater, Hanaji LLC, and Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
 

Aya Ogawa
The Nosebleed

 

Thursday, Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. 
Friday, Feb. 2 at 8:30 p.m. 
Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8:30 p.m. 

Ticketing:
$30 for General admission 
$24 for REDCAT members and students 
$15 for CalArts students, faculty and staff

Tickets can be purchased at:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285852®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcat.org%2Fevents%2F2024%2Faya-ogawa?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month Photo
LACO Showcases Dashon Burton on All-Bach Baroque Program Next Month

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra's intimate and engaging Baroque Series opens with an all-Bach program, curated and led by Concertmaster and Director of Chamber Music Margaret Batjer, featuring acclaimed bass-baritone Dashon Burton.

2
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Los Angeles! Winners include HADESTOWN, LA Opera, and more!

3
Leyendas Del Mariachi Makes U.S. Debut At The Soraya Photo
Leyendas Del Mariachi Makes U.S. Debut At The Soraya

The Soraya's Hecho en Las Américas Series returns on Thursday, Jan. 25 for a spectacular one-night-only event — Leyendas del Mariachi. The all-new band brings together the most famous and distinguished mariachi of the past three decades and makes its United States debut for this event at The Soraya.

4
Video: The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Photo
Video: The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show

The cast of Geffen Playhouse's POTUS are explaining why people should check out the show in an all new video! 

More Hot Stories For You

Video: The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the ShowVideo: The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
CAP UCLA Hosts Two Nights of Deep-Rooted Storytelling at The NimoyCAP UCLA Hosts Two Nights of Deep-Rooted Storytelling at The Nimoy
Sierra Madre Playhouse Marks Milestone Centennial In Grand Style With Glittering Silent Film Festival Honoring Its RootsSierra Madre Playhouse Marks Milestone Centennial In Grand Style With Glittering Silent Film Festival Honoring Its Roots
Amy Pietz To Teach Viola Spolin's Improv Acting TechniqueAmy Pietz To Teach Viola Spolin's Improv Acting Technique

Videos

The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show Video
The Cast of POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Share Why You Should See the Show
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film Video
Cast of La Mirada's MYSTIC PIZZA Talks About Their Connection To The Film
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse Video
Tarell Alvin McCraney On His Vision for the Geffen Playhouse
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom in Los Angeles Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (11/12-6/16)
Leo Kottke in Los Angeles Leo Kottke
Smothers Theatre (2/08-2/08)
Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis in Los Angeles Camerata Pacifica Series Returns with Contemporary and Timeless Chamber Masterworks by Brahms, Mendelssohn, Vinko Globokar, and Christos Hatzis
Zipper Concert Hall (1/18-1/18)
Broadway Theatre Plays Show in Los Angeles Broadway Theatre Plays Show
Event (8/05-5/08)
Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It in Los Angeles Dick and Angel: Dare To Do It
The Theatre at Ace Hotel Los Angeles (2/24-2/24)
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard in Los Angeles The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
Smothers Theatre (1/18-1/18)PHOTOS
Big Hair: A Rad and Wild Love Affair in Los Angeles Big Hair: A Rad and Wild Love Affair
Lyric Hyperion (2/04-2/04)
Hedwig and The Angry Inch in Los Angeles Hedwig and The Angry Inch
Chance Theater (1/26-2/25)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in Los Angeles Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (3/23-3/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You