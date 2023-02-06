Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18

A performance by seven Asian American artist-educators.

Feb. 06, 2023  
REDCAT Presents FAC XTRA RETREAT, February 17-18

On Feb. 17 and 18, 2023, Roy and Edna Disney CalArts Theater (REDCAT), CalArts' center for contemporary arts in downtown Los Angeles, presents FAC XTRA RETREAT (FXR), a studio art pedagogy-themed performance by a temporal grouping of seven Asian American artist-educators based in L.A.: Ei Arakawa, Patty Chang, Pearl C Hsiung, Amanda Ross-Ho, Anna Sew Hoy, Shirley Tse, and Amy Yao.

Inspired by the many mandatory online training modules and follow-up quizzes required of instructors by their teaching institutions, FXR promises "learning outcomes" with a series of weird, hard, soft, informative, and sometimes physically challenging multiple-choice problems with answers deeply associated with each artist's teaching philosophy. With the help of suspicious polling devices, costumed performers and all members of the public take on-stage votes. The results of the polls will be acted out, branched out, and change the destination of the performance. Participants will be awarded an FXR certificate of completion at the end.

Sample questions can be found on the REDCAT website!


About the Artists


Ei Arakawa is a Japan-born American performance artist based in Los Angeles, teaching at ArtCenter College of Design. Arakawa's performances are often created through fervent collaborations with artists (and at times their artworks) and audience members themselves.

Patty Chang is an artist, educator, and parent who resolves to spend more time in close attention and teaches at USC Roski School of Art and Design.

Pearl C Hsiung is a Taiwan-born American artist based in Los Angeles teaching at Pomona College. Hsiung's painting, video, and installations summon landscapes to question human-nature dualisms and explore the speculative space of our physical, energetic, and temporal entanglement.

Amanda Ross-Ho is an artist and educator based in Los Angeles. Motivated by an archival compulsion, she develops intimacy with artifacts that populate commonplace encounters, elevating them into monuments and speculative ecologies that diagram the complex collateral of time. She is a professor of Sculpture at the University of California, Irvine.

Anna Sew Hoy is a New Zealand-born American artist based in Los Angeles who utilizes sculpture, ceramics, public art, and performance in order to examine the world and our relations in it. She is a professor of Art at the UCLA School of the Arts and Architecture.

Shirley Tse is a Hong Kong-born artist based in California. Working in the media of sculpture, installation, photography, and text, she at once deconstructs the world of synthetic objects and constructs models in which differences might come together. She teaches at CalArts.

Amy Yao was in the '90s punk band Emily's Sassy Lime and is a contemporary visual artist based in Topanga, California, working in many different mediums informed by ideas of waste, consumption, and identity. Yao is teaching at Princeton University.

FAC XTRA RETREAT (FXR)

Performed by Ei Arakawa, Patty Chang, Pearl C Hsiung, Amanda Ross-Ho, Anna Sew Hoy, Shirley Tse, and Amy Yao
Friday, Feb. 17 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m.

Ticketing:
$20 for General admission
$16 for REDCAT members and students
$10 for CalArts students, faculty, and staff

Tickets can be purchased at:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2223316®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redcat.org%2Fevents%2F2023%2Ffac-xtra-retreat-fxr?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


REDCAT, CalArts' downtown center for contemporary arts, is a multidisciplinary center for innovative visual, performing and media arts founded by CalArts in the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex in downtown Los Angeles. Through performances, exhibitions, screenings and literary events, REDCAT introduces diverse audiences, students and artists to the most influential developments in the arts from around the world, and gives artists in this region the creative support they need to achieve national and international stature. REDCAT continues the tradition of the California Institute of the Arts, its parent organization, by encouraging experimentation, discovery and lively civic discourse.

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools-art, critical studies, dance, film/video, music, and theater-CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines and cultural traditions.

Institute of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (ICA LA) is an epicenter of artistic experimentation and incubator of new ideas. Founded in 1984 as the Santa Monica Museum of Art (SMMoA) and reestablished in 2017 with a new identity and home in Downtown Los Angeles, ICA LA builds upon a distinguished history of bold curatorial vision and innovative programming to illuminate the important untold stories and emerging voices in contemporary art and culture. The museum's 12,700 square-foot renovated industrial building-designed by wHY Architecture under the leadership of Kulapat Yantrasast-features ample space for exhibitions, public programs, retail pop-ups, integrated offices, and special projects.

ICA LA's mission is to support art that sparks the pleasure of discovery and challenges the way we see and experience the world, ourselves, and each other. ICA LA is committed to upending hierarchies of race, class, gender, and culture. Through exhibitions, education programs, and community partnerships, ICA LA fosters critique of the familiar and empathy with the different. ICA LA is committed to making contemporary art relevant and accessible for all. Admission is free.

REDCAT is located at 631 West 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012, within the Walt Disney Concert Hall complex. For current program and exhibition information, visit redcat.org.




LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM Diversity Event & Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts Photo
LA MONOLOGUE SONG SLAM Diversity Event & Creatives Mixer By Studio For Performing Arts LA Returns February 11
Studio for Performing Arts LA has announced the pilot season special of the highly anticipated 'LA Monologue & Song Slam,' a unique event that combines the power of monologues and the soul of music.
BILL W. AND DR. BOB to Return to Theatre 68 Arts Complex This Month Photo
BILL W. AND DR. BOB to Return to Theatre 68 Arts Complex This Month
Ronnie Marmo and Theatre 68 will present the return of critically acclaimed BILL W. AND DR. BOB after a seven-year absence. This is the gripping, true story about the two men who founded Alcoholics Anonymous, written by Stephen Bergman and Janet Surrey.
California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This We Photo
California School Of The Arts – San Gabriel Valley to Present OF THEE I SING This Week
California School of the Arts - San Gabriel Valley (CSArts-SGV) students share the love this February at the school's fifth-annual all-school musical, 'Of Thee I Sing.'
Marek Proboszs NORWIDS RETURN to Have Two-Night Limited Engagement at Odyssey Theatre Ense Photo
Marek Probosz's NORWID'S RETURN to Have Two-Night Limited Engagement at Odyssey Theatre Ensemble
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble will present a limited two-performance engagement of Norwid’s Return (Powrót Norwida),

More Hot Stories For You


Ophelia's Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This WeekOphelia's Jump Theatre Presents WELL-BEHAVED WOMEN Beginning This Week
February 6, 2023

Ophelia's Jump Productions (OJP) is proud to launch their 10th Season with Carmel Dean's musical, Well-Behaved Women. The production will be performed at the Ophelia's Jump Studio Theater, located at 2009 Porterfield Way, Suite H, in Upland, from February 11 through March 12, 2023.
Premiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This MonthPremiere Of Monthly Nomadic One Act Plays Come To Lincoln Beer Company This Month
February 6, 2023

'ONE ACTS SOMEWHERE' welcomes you to enjoy four one-act plays from a group of amazing independent playwrights. 'The White Knights of Progress' by Max Marsh, 'Blame' by April Littlejohn, 'Five Years Time' by Amaris J. Gagnon and 'You Want It Darker' by Chris Haas.
Cast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCATCast Announced for ETTA & ELLA ON THE UPPER WEST SIDE at REDCAT
February 5, 2023

One of the American theater's seminal writers, Adrienne Kennedy captures the Black experience in America in the 20th century with a trademark embrace of symbolism, lyricism, and mythic figures. In this world premiere production, Etta and Ella Harrison are talented academics on the Upper West Side – as well as sisters and rivals.
Jiaoying Summers and Hollywood Improv to Present STAND WITH ASIANS Benefit This MonthJiaoying Summers and Hollywood Improv to Present STAND WITH ASIANS Benefit This Month
February 5, 2023

Because laughter and comedy can unite us all in the face of tragedy, comedy star Jiaoying Summers is hosting an evening event at iconic Hollywood Improv to raise funds for “Stand with Asians.” The proceeds, channeled through the Stand with Asians Community Fund will benefit the victims of gun violence including the most recent heartbreaking massacres in Half Moon Bay and Monterey Park during Lunar New Year. 
HEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads TheatreHEAVENLY COUNTRY to Open in March at Two Roads Theatre
February 5, 2023

Two Roads Theatre will present Heavenly Country, the world premiere engagement of a jukebox musical written by Joel Russell. Directed by L. Flint Esquerra, music directed by Paul Cady, and produced by Russell Media, the production will run March 24- April 22, 2023. Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
share