RAISE YOUR HAND...FROM THE DEAD!! Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Performances run June 3-24.

By:
The Sacred Fools Theater Company will welcome Hollywood Fringe Festival audiences back to the Broadwater for the 2023 festival. The venue will be hosting dozens of shows, including the Company’s own offering, the B-Movie horror/comedy opus “Raise Your Hand… From the DEAD!!” by Natalie Nicole Dressel, directed by Jay Dutcher.  The show will be performed in the Broadwater Black Box (Entrance at 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., with one preview, Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 PM, and then six performances in June running throughout the festival (exact dates and times listed in the “Quick Summary” below).  

About “Raise Your Hand… From the DEAD!!” 

Ten years after a string of unsolved murders, dead bodies start to appear again, so Private Investigator Shaker brings in the disgraced former officer in charge, retired Animal Control Detective Palmer, for questioning. Palmer claims innocence and blames the murders on a living, disembodied hand. At first suspicious of Palmer, Shaker is convinced when attacked by the hand herself. Now the two of them must team up to solve this mystery before the body count rises.

Originally running in serialized form in Sacred Fools’ long-running, late-night hit Serial Killers in 2020, “Raise Your Hand... From the DEAD!!” was left in limbo when COVID hit. Now at long last, learn how the story ends!

“This show is hands down the scariest hand-based show I’ve ever handed in,” said Playwright, Actor and Hand Enthusiast Natalie Nicole Dressel. “I give it two (dismembered) thumbs up!”

“Raise Your Hand… From the DEAD!!” is produced for Sacred Fools by Cj Merriman and Producing Director Scott Leggett, who appear in the show alongside Dressel, Marian Gonzalez, Angela Oliver, Ian Walker Price and Tee Vaden. Key art is by Michelle Hanzelova.

Quick Summary

WHAT: Raise Your Hand… From the DEAD!!

WHEN: 

Preview: Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 PM

Friday, June 9 at 10:30 PM

Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, June 17 at 3:00 PM

Wednesday, June 21 at 6:30 PM

Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 PM

WHERE: The Broadwater Black Box, 

Entrance at 6322 Santa Monica Blvd.

TICKETS: Available through the Hollywood Fringe Festival site Click Here.




Recommended For You