Quinn VanAntwerp Headlines New Podcast Soap Opera Series FOREVER AND A DAY

Today, the team of Forever And A Day is proud to announce that this new podcast soap opera will debut later this year on the JLJ Media Network; bringing the 90 year old daytime drama genre back to its roots, that was created by Irna Phillips. The series revolves around the Harper, Bennett, and Marshall families, as they overcome life's complexities in the fictional town of Augustus, Illinois.

The series was created by Casey Hutchison (of The Chat Podcast), who also serves as Co-Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer, alongside two time Capital City Web Award nominee Candice Mack (of Soap Party 411 and Take2Radio). Other individuals on the writing team include multi Daytime Emmy, Producers Guild, and Writers Guild of America award winner/nominee John F. Smith (formerly of The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless), multi Daytime Emmy and Writers Guild of America award nominee Thom Racina (formerly of General Hospital, Another World, Days of Our Lives, Generations, Santa Barbara, Search For Tomorrow, The Young and the Restless, and One Life To Live), and web soap opera pioneer, multi Indie Series, Capital City Web award nominee, LA Web Fest award winner, Karolina Sivas (of Broken At Love). Capital City Web Award winner James Lott, Jr. (of JLJ Media) and multi Daytime Emmy Award nominee/one-time winner, Sally Sussman Morina, serve as consultants.

The cast of 20 characters includes many well known faces as well as on-the-come-up stars. The series has brought five time Daytime Emmy Award nominee, Beth Ehlers out of acting retirement. Ehlers is best known for her role of Harley Cooper on CBS' former soap opera Guiding Light. Quinn VanAntwerp, known to Broadway audiences as Bob Gaudio in the Tony Award winning production of Jersey Boys has also signed on to be a lead in the series. The soap opera will also star Matthew Preston (of Inside Amy Schumer and 5 Dias), one time Capital City Web Award nominee and web series trailblazer Dorell Anthony (of Pride: The Series, and General Hospital), Tony Moore (of AfterBuzz TV's Dishin' Days), Jeanne Young (of Home Free and Jolted 1&2), Brandon Larkins (of Monogamy, Chronicles of Jessica Wu, and Cougar Town), Elizabeth von Isser (of Amazed By You and That 80s Guy), Brett Lawrence (of West of The Sun), Lacreita Lyon (of Afterbuzz TV), Renee Suran (of Broken At Love and Circle of Love), Tyler David (commercial actor), Khalia Davis (of 3rd Generation Female Gangsta), Kristina Sullivan (of Shenanigans), Michael Carr (of Sometimes At Night and The Gag), Benjamin Bryant (of The Brink With Benjamin Bryant), Veronica Dang (of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and The Following), and Teri Limmer. Co-Head Writer and Co-Executive Producer will also star in the series along with Script Editor and Script Writer, Karolina Sivas.

