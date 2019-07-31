Puttin' On Productions Hosts Special Free Performance For At-Risk Youth

Performing arts company Puttin' on Productions (POPs) produces musical theater experiences featuring top young actors in professional level productions for all ages. This August, POPs presents the musical theater blockbuster, Matilda, The Musical. based on the 1988 children's novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, Matilda is one of the most sought after shows in the West End in London and on Broadway. Matilda also holds the record for the most Olivier Awards won by a musical (tied with Hamilton) and five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Join us for a journey with a precocious girl who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life. Four performances only, starting August 2nd at the Centinela Valley Cultural Arts Center in Lawndale.

On Friday, August 2nd at 12:00pm, POPs will host close to 1,000 underserved youth for a free performance of Matilda, The Musical! who will experience first-hand the magic of live theatre. Partnering organizations include: Boys and Girls Clubs, Hope Street Family Center, Create Now!, Nuevo Amanecer Latino Children's Services, LA County Department of Probation, Pennylane, Inglewood and Hawthorne Teen Center, Strive LA and more.

"At POPs we believe that by opening doors for youth through musical theater, they will build the confidence and skills needed to explore opportunities for a brighter future," says Mark Mirkovich, Co-Founder of POPs. With the generosity of sponsors including: LA County Supervisor, Mark Ridley Thomas, LA County Arts Commission, Fresh Brothers and Kinecta, to name a few, children attending will not only get to see the performance, but meet the actors with a Q&A. "We are so grateful to local businesses, foundations and our local officials who are supporting the arts and this special day for over a thousand kids who would not otherwise experience live musical theatre. We are asking the public to also help support on our Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/pops2019

"The impact of live theatre on at-risk youth has a positive long-term impact. Behavioral Experts agree that after attending live theatre, youth are more focused and able to concentrate longer. They want to explore more of the world they live in, and discover the arts. Their confidence, motivation and goals become significantly enhanced," says Jill Gurr, Executive Director and Founder of Create Now, a non-profit that serves high-risk youth throughout Los Angeles.

"We're thrilled to be the first theater company to bring Matilda to the South Bay under the direction and guidance of a very powerful creative team, including Luke Yankee. Matilda's magic shines through and appeals to children and adults alike with its quick-witted tales, gymnastic like choreography, and memorable characters," says Julia Hayes Mirkovich, Co-Founder of POPs.

Matilda features a first-rate creative team with co-direction by Luke Yankee and POP's Founder Julia Mirkovich. Yankee has directed on and off-Broadway and currently serves as Producing Artistic Director of the Long Beach Civic Opera, one of the largest musical theatres in America. He has worked with incredible talent including: Morgan Fairchild, Cynthia Nixon, Ben Vareen, Sir Rex Harrison, Edward Asner, Gwenyth Paltrow, and Christopher Reeve to name a few. "POPs and the South Bay Community are so fortunate to have Yankee's theatrical genius!" says Mirkovich.

Matilda will run for 4 performances, August 2nd - 4th for the general public, plus the August 2nd matinee show for underserved youth, and features a large cast in the state of the art, 1200-seat theater at the Centinela Valley Cultural Arts Center.

For more information on becoming a sponsor for POPs' August 2nd performance for kids in need, please contact Mark at mark@puttinonproductions.com. Tickets may be purchased online at www.puttinonproductions.com. Centinela Valley Cultural Arts Center is located at 14901 South Inglewood Ave., Lawndale, CA 90260 (corner of Marine & Inglewood - one block north of the 405 fwy). For more information, call (310) 546-5544.





