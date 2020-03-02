Project Nongenue And A Noise Within Present WHAT YOU WILL

What You Will is what happens when Shakespeare's beloved Twelfth Night goes through the Nongenue machine.

While previous productions have sometimes regarded the instances of queerness and gender non-conforming behavior in this play as the butt of a joke, What You Will centers an earnest exploration of these unconventional desires, bodies and identities.

In this shipwreck of identity, Project Nongenue marries movement, classical text and the contemporary realities of gender and sexuality in an ecstatic, heartbreaking and unpredictable deconstruction of this famous comedy.

For more information visit http://bit.ly/WhatYouWill-NoiseWithin




