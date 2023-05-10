Power Pop Empress For Kids Twinkle Time Bringing Summer Kids Club Back!

Power pop empress Twinkle Time bringing back her nine week KIDS CLUB series Saturday Mornings at 10am at the Sherman Oaks Galleria with The Hollow Trees (June 3), Twinkle Time (June 10) , Megan the Bubbleologist (June 17), Microphone Doctors (June 24th), Laura Doherty (July 1), Jason Mesches (July 8), The Beat Buds (July 15), Snooknuk (July 22) and Twinkle Time (July 29).

Currently you can catch Peruvian American Twinkle on a series of bite size educational shorts "Sound Snatcher and Twinkle Time" that not only stars Twinkle but she also co-produced, wrote and directed for PBS.org and select PBS markets in the northeast.

Award winning bilingual songstress Twinkle will start her touring dates this summer through fall so make sure you follow Twinkle Time on her social media platforms to catch her concerts in a city near you. Twinkle is also busy in the studio recording her anticipated 5th Children's Album that will be out later this year.

You can listen to all of Twinkle Time Tunes on Spotify, Itunes, Apple Music and check out all of her music and educational videos on YouTube.