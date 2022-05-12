Pothos Arts & Theater House to Present TRANS VOICES CABARET: PRIDE

Pothos Arts & Theater House will present Trans Voices Cabaret: Pride, the West Coast premiere of the internationally performed Trans Voices Cabaret series. Trans Voices Cabaret: Pride kicks off Pride Month with two performances, Friday June 3 at 8pm and Saturday June 4 at 2pm, at The Complex Theatres and Studios in Hollywood.

The entirely transgender cast is comprised of Holden J. Bernstein (he/him), Rowan Blackwood (he/xe/they), Dylan Davis-Merrett (he/him), Hana Shayna Gottlieb (they/them), Sam I'Am (they/them), Domaine Javier (she/her), Milo Jordan (he/him), Laura Leo Kelly (they/them), Muse Lee 이비 (he/him), Amir Levi (he/she/they), Lola (they/them), and Socks Whitmore (they/them). A headlining performer is to be announced.

"Trans Voices Cabaret has been instrumental to increasing the visibility of trans musical theater performers across the world," shares Executive Artistic Director Gavin D. Pak. "Pothos Arts & Theater House could not think of a better event to bring to the West Coast as our theater's first production, nor could we be more excited about the talented all-transgender cast we've assembled."

New York City is the home of the original Trans Voices Cabaret, created in 2017 by transgender actor and performer, Donnie Cianciotto. From New York to Chicago to London and now Los Angeles, Trans Voices Cabaret's mission is to raise the visibility of trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers, to build relationships and foster communities with casting directors and theater companies, and to highlight the talents of marginalized performers who are often overlooked by the entertainment industry.

Tickets are currently on sale via EventBrite. Performances are Friday June 3 at 8pm and Saturday June 4 at 2pm in the Ruby Theatre on the ground floor of The Complex Theatres and Studios in Hollywood, 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90038. Parking in front of the theater is metered, while free street parking is available on Romero St and other neighboring streets. Please give yourself ample time to find parking.

Vaccine cards and IDs are required. Those unable to receive vaccination can also present proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event.

For more details, please visit Pothos Arts & Theater House's website. For tickets, please visit the event page.

Pothos Arts & Theater House is a recently formed theater company residing on Tongva land based out of the South Bay area of Los Angeles, committed to elevating the platform of trans/gender-nonconforming people by producing musicals and new works that center trans artists and their experiences, and advocating for the improvement of the conditions that marginalize such artists.

Trans Voices Cabaret: Pride is produced in partnership with our sponsor Auntie's Coffee and our creative producer, Mx. Suni Jade Reid. Auntie's is a Black + Queer owned coffee and lifestyle brand on a mission to nourish, empower and employ folks who hold marginalized identities. Auntie's believes in the healing power of creating spaces that feel as warm and welcoming as your favorite Auntie's house. Auntie's goal is to open West Hollywood's first and only Black-owned Coffee shop.