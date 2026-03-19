Plaza México To Host Good Friday Passion Play With Gidai Teatro

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Plaza México will present its annual Easter Weekend celebration with a Good Friday Passion Play on April 3 in Lynwood, California.

The experiential production will depict the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus, with audiences invited to participate as part of the crowd during key moments of the performance. The event will take place from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The performance will be presented by Cecilia Cruz’s International Group of Independent Actors, known as Gidai Teatro. The company includes 35 performers from across Southern California and has staged the production at Plaza México since 2013. Elements of the production, including the wooden crosses, are sourced locally, with materials from Big Bear, California.

The event is intended to share the story of the Passion with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, with a focus on community participation and cultural expression.

EVENT DETAILS

The Good Friday Passion Play will take place Friday, April 3, 2026 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Plaza México, located at 3100 East Imperial Highway in Lynwood, California. Admission and parking are free.

ABOUT PLAZA MÉXICO

Plaza México is a cultural and commercial destination in Lynwood, featuring retail, dining, and entertainment spaces inspired by Mexican architecture and landmarks. The plaza hosts a range of cultural events throughout the year, including Día de los Muertos and Fiestas Patrias celebrations.