We're counting down the days till the 2nd Annual Plays on the Patio takes place at the Preston Castle, an event not to be missed. Plays on the Patio is a one-night-only event, May 18, 2019, 6:30pm - 9:00pm, at the Preston Castle, 900 Palm Avenue in Ione, CA. Tickets are just $40, which includes wine tasting from seven of Amador's best wineries (Binz, Cooper, E16, Helwig, Karmere, Tanis, & Wine Tree), plus a wine glass to commemorate the event. There will also be a variety of desserts to taste from the National Hotel in Jackson. Tastings begin at 6:30, then at 7:30 guests will be treated to a series of one-acts, scenes and monologs performed by MSTW company actors ~ Julie Anchor, Mallory Broduer, Rick Grant-Coons, Thomas Dean, Bethany Hidden, Jason Kaye, Lee Marie Kelly, Kelley Ogden, Janey Pintar, Brandon Rapoza, Gregory Smith, Earl Victorine, and Kali Wells.

To purchase tickets to Plays on the Patio, visit MSTW.ORG. This event is guaranteed to sell out, so get your tickets today! Please note that there will be no Castle tours during the event, and there are no refunds.

This is Main Street Theatre Works' 25th Year as a producing company in Amador county. This fundraiser helps to set the stage for their upcoming Summer Season at the beautiful Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre in Jackson. Kicking off the season is the hilarious comedy Leading Ladies (think, Some Like it Hot meets Bosom Buddies), June 21st - July 20th. The second show is Alone Together, a heartwarming comedy about parents dealing with "boomarang kids." The show runs August 9th through September 7th.

Proceeds from Plays on the Patio also support the efforts of the Preston Castle Foundation, whose mission is to preserve, rehabilitate and utilize the historic Preston Castle. More information on Castle events at prestoncastle.com.

Performance Dates and Times: Saturday, May 18, 2019

6:30pm - 9:00pm

Location: The Preston Castle

900 Palm Drive, Ione, CA

Ticket Prices: $40 per person

(includes commemortive wine glass, wine and dessert tastings, plus the show)

Tickets available on-line only at: mstw.org





