PlayGround-LA Celebrates Season 9 With Best Of PlayGround-LA Gala

PlayGround-LA will cap off its ninth season on Monday evening, April 12, with Best of PlayGround-LA, a one-night gala celebration of the best playwrights and short plays selected from more than 150 submissions and 36 works developed as part of the season's Monday Night PlayGround staged reading series. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's gala event will be live streamed only via Zoom on April 12, with actors performing remotely.

The Gala will feature an all-star performance of the six Best of PlayGround winners and, at the conclusion of the evening, audience members will participate in the selection of the People's Choice Award and recipient of the 2021 PlayGround-LA full-length play commission. The event is admission-free (donations gratefully accepted) and includes a virtual reception with the artists following the show. Advance reservations are required and include access to the live-stream and on-demand viewing for up to one week. For tickets or more information, visit PlayGround-LA.org/bestof. Zoom access information will be sent on the day of the performance. All proceeds support PlayGround-LA's playwright incubator programs.

Best of PlayGround-LA

The six plays to be presented in this year's Best of PlayGround are:

Guiding Light by Starina Johnson

We Jump Broom by Mildred Inez Lewis

Courage by Scott Mullen

Underworld by Nicholas C. Pappas

The Speck by Nicki Spencer

Waiting for Umoja by Daysha Veronica

About the Plays

Guiding Light by Starina Johnson

A new look at one of the oldest stories in history that started one of the most popular religions of all time.

We Jump Broom by Mildred Inez Lewis

In the Antebellum South, star-crossed lovers consider their future.

Courage by Scott Mullen

In the midst of a global pandemic, two strangers reflect on their life decisions and regrets.

Underworld by Nicholas C. Pappas

Tensions are high between two rulers of the underworld as they try to help a man process his death.

The Speck by Nicki Spencer

A woman's interview for her dream job is challenged by an unexpected visitor.

Waiting for Umoja by Daysha Veronica

A family faces old tensions during Christmas dinner as the conversation turns to gender roles, politics, and Kwanza.