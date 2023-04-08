Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

The challenge gives filmmakers—with and without disabilities—the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms.

Apr. 08, 2023  

For the second year in a row a We Make Movies Team has joined The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. This year is especially exciting as it is the 10th anniversary of the film challenge. Over 500 authentic films have been created over the past decade as part of an amazing community of disabled artists and leaders.

Check out photos below!

Created by actor Nic Novicki in 2014, The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers-with and without disabilities-the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms.

The film challenge is a 5-day competition in which filmmakers write, produce, and complete original three-to-five-minute films. Filmmaking teams receive an assigned genre along with a list of required props and locations. This year's genre was 'Romance".

We Make Movies champions filmmakers by connecting them to a supportive community of like-minded artistic professionals. Their goal is to empower fellow filmmakers, provide a custom experience tailored to the needs of each project and artist, and ultimately bridge the gap between the filmmaker and the business of film.

Returning We Make Movies members include producers, writers, and actors Dawn Grabowski and Michael Beardsey, actors Allyson Sereboff and Meredith Thomas, writer Melanie Collup, and music supervisor Keith Tyler. We Make Movies director Micheal Russnow and actors Victoria Ippolito and Lauen Simon joined the team this year. The cinematography was provided by Patsy Dunn with assistant camera by Sam Dobbins.

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Michael Beardsley

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
The Cast

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Sam Dobbins, Patsy Dunn, and Michael Russnow

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Michael Russnow, Micheal Beardsley, and Victoria Ippolito

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Dawn Grabowski and Victoria Ippolito

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Victoria Ippolito, Sam Dobbins, and Micheal Beardsley

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Victoria Ippolito, Lauen Simon, and Micheal Beardsley

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Dawn Grabowski and Meredith Thomas

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Allyson Sereboff, Meredith Thomas and Dawn Grabowski

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Allyson Sereboff, Meredith Thomas, Dawn Grabowski, and Michael Russnow

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Patsy Dunn and Dawn Grabowski

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
The literary support team included authors, Michael Russnow, Shannon Kenny Carbonell, Pamela Hill, and William Joseph Hill

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Allyson Serebofff, Micheal Beardsley, and Victoria Ippolito

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Dawn Grabowski

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Lauren Simon

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Meredith Thomas

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Victoria Ippolito

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Allyson Sereboff

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
Michael Russnow

Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge



West Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This Month Photo
West Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This Month
West Coast Jewish Theatre will present three staged reading this spring at Sinai Temple.
Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights Group Photo
Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights Group
With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. has invited Los Angeles-based playwrights to apply to the 2023 - 2024 Evolving Playwrights Group (EPG).
Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit Photo
Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
On the evening of April 6th, in advance of “NATIONAL PET DAY,” (April 11th), Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, hosted a tribute exhibit to Acting Animals. See photos from the event.
Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company Photo
Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company
Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. See photos from the production.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film ChallengePhotos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge
April 8, 2023

For the second year in a row a We Make Movies Team has joined The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. This year is especially exciting as it is the 10th anniversary of the film challenge. Over 500 authentic films have been created over the past decade as part of an amazing community of disabled artists and leaders. Check out photos here!
West Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This MonthWest Coast Jewish Theatre Begins Spring Festival Of Play Readings This Month
April 8, 2023

West Coast Jewish Theatre will present three staged reading this spring at Sinai Temple.
Circle X Theatre Co. Announces 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights GroupCircle X Theatre Co. Announces 2023/2024 Evolving Playwrights Group
April 8, 2023

With support from The Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles, Circle X Theatre Co. has invited Los Angeles-based playwrights to apply to the 2023 - 2024 Evolving Playwrights Group (EPG).
Photos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute ExhibitPhotos: The Hollywood Museum Presents An Acting Animals Tribute Exhibit
April 7, 2023

On the evening of April 6th, in advance of “NATIONAL PET DAY,” (April 11th), Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum, Donelle Dadigan, hosted a tribute exhibit to Acting Animals. See photos from the event.
Photos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look At THE CHILDREN At Ensemble Theatre Company
April 7, 2023

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents the fourth show of its 2022-23 Season, Michael Butler, Linda Purl and Nancy Travis starring in the London and Broadway hit, THE CHILDREN, written by Lucy Kirkwood and directed by Jenny Sullivan. THE CHILDREN will begin previews on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm; opens on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, April 23, 2023 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. See photos from the production.
share
close sound sound