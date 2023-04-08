Photos: We Make Movies Team Participates in 10th Anniversary of The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge

For the second year in a row a We Make Movies Team has joined The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge. This year is especially exciting as it is the 10th anniversary of the film challenge. Over 500 authentic films have been created over the past decade as part of an amazing community of disabled artists and leaders.

Check out photos below!

Created by actor Nic Novicki in 2014, The Easterseals Disability Film Challenge gives filmmakers-with and without disabilities-the opportunity to collaborate to tell unique stories that showcase disability in its many forms.

The film challenge is a 5-day competition in which filmmakers write, produce, and complete original three-to-five-minute films. Filmmaking teams receive an assigned genre along with a list of required props and locations. This year's genre was 'Romance".

We Make Movies champions filmmakers by connecting them to a supportive community of like-minded artistic professionals. Their goal is to empower fellow filmmakers, provide a custom experience tailored to the needs of each project and artist, and ultimately bridge the gap between the filmmaker and the business of film.

Returning We Make Movies members include producers, writers, and actors Dawn Grabowski and Michael Beardsey, actors Allyson Sereboff and Meredith Thomas, writer Melanie Collup, and music supervisor Keith Tyler. We Make Movies director Micheal Russnow and actors Victoria Ippolito and Lauen Simon joined the team this year. The cinematography was provided by Patsy Dunn with assistant camera by Sam Dobbins.