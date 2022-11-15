Photos: Walid Chaya Directs CHECK PLEASE 2 At Studio For Performing Arts L.A.

Studio For Performing Arts LA presented a diversity scholarship production of "Check Please: Take 2," written by Jonathan Rand and directed by Walid Chaya, at the Zephyr Theatre in West Hollywood on Saturday, November 5th, to a sold out audience.

Following the show, friends and fellow creatives mingled and made new connections at the Studio's popular LA Creatives Mixer - which included special industry guests such as Casting Directors, Agents, Managers and TV Show Runners in attendance.

Director Walid Chaya said, "I created the diversity productions with a mixer component to further connect the actors to the audience, often including casting and talent representatives. Also to provide a platform for actors of underrepresented backgrounds to be seen, all at no cost to the actor."

Chaya has been directing and producing events like this for over fifteen years. Many of the actors that have participated in Studio For Performing Arts LA's scholarship programs have booked projects or found representation as a result of these diversity initiatives. Audience members and creatives that have attended the productions and mixers have also made special industry connections.

"Check Please: Take 2" follows Guy and Girl who jump back into the dating pool after a disappointing breakup. Unfortunately, that pool is filled with foot-reading psychics, frustrated polygamists, and extreme accountants. And pirates. But are the blind dates really that unbearable? Yes. Yes, they are.

MEET THE CAST:

Rafaela Goncalves as Girl

Jessey Qi as Guy

Michael Dereje as Hank

Ashwini Ganpule as Kim

Angi Salama as Donna

Jordan Davis-Miller as Lyle

Jose Infante as Dewey

Shekinah Austria as Jackie

Rayyaan Jameel as Alex

Tanesha Viverette as Cleo

Nick Gallagher as Paul

Melia Lisette as Julia

This production included a break-out cast of Los Angeles actors who were also awarded Scholarships towards Studio For Performing Arts LA's upcoming programs led by Walid Chaya and Hollywood industry experts. These programs are produced with Moonlit Wings Productions.



The next event hosted by Studio For Performing Arts LA will be the Holiday Party LA Creatives Mixer on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information about this event and others, please visit studioforperformingarts.com