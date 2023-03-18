Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

The film premiered on Friday, March 10.

Mar. 18, 2023  

FYC Independents and the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge hosted "The Man in a Green Suit" Premiere on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The rain didn't keep the cast and crew away from the premiere of the film directed by Emmy® winner, John Goodwin. Cast and crew including The Man in the Green Suit himself enjoyed the red carpet celebration and screening of the new short film starring Daniel Roebuck. All proceeds benefited Van Nuys/Reseda Elks community charities.

Red Carpet photos were provided by Headshots by Peggy.

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles
Florie Cleve de Peralta, Meredith Thomas, and The Man in a Green Suit

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles
Michael Gaglio, The Man in a Green Suit, and Florie Cleve de Peralta

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles
Tracie Peddy and Mary Shaughnessy

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles
Chuti Tiu and The Man in a Green Suit

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles




Review: THE LONELY FEW at The Geffen Playhouse Photo
Review: THE LONELY FEW at The Geffen Playhouse
Zoe Sarnak’s score rocks. It sounds at times like Blondie or the B-52s (I like the B-52s so that comparison is not a dig here), but is so intrinsically connected to the emotional arch of the story being told that it soars like a musical theatre score should.
Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE Photo
Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE
Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.
Interview: Co-Directors Jeremie Loncka And Rich Loya On (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE At The A Photo
Interview: Co-Directors Jeremie Loncka And Rich Loya On (IM)MIGRANTS OF THE STATE At The Actors' Gang
For seventeen years, the teaching artists of the Actors’ Gang Prison Project have been creating transformational opportunities for incarcerated men and women. Their latest workshop production, (Im)migrants of the State, is performed by an ensemble of their alumni with over 240 years of combined incarceration who have found their way to freedom and now want to share their stories with audiences. I decided to speak with its co-directors, Jeremie Loncka, who also serves as the Director of Programs for the Actors’ Gang’s Prison Project, and ensemble member Rich Loya, about their vision for the project and how it came into being with the two of them at the helm.
Interview: Ben Donenberg, Graham Wetterhahn, And Sara Beil On THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EX Photo
Interview: Ben Donenberg, Graham Wetterhahn, And Sara Beil On THE TEMPEST: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
As a fan of Shakespeare and immersive theatre productions, I was intrigued when I heard that The Shakespeare Center LA and After Hours Theatre Company were set to present the premiere of The Tempest: An Immersive Experience, a fully reimagined audience-participation performance based on William Shakespeare's tale of family members caught up in a storm and shipwrecked on an isolated Mediterranean island. So I decided to speak with the production's director Ben Donenberg, Shakespeare Center LA Artistic Director, Graham Wetterhahn, the Producing Artistic Director at After Hours Theatre Company, and Sara Beil one of the producers for After Hours who created the immersive design, about their vision for an immersive way to include audience members in the experience of Shakespeare's tempestuous play.

More Hot Stories For You


Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDELos Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE
March 17, 2023

Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.
Critically Acclaimed Modern Parlor Magic Returns To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows Premiering April 7Critically Acclaimed Modern Parlor Magic Returns To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows Premiering April 7
March 17, 2023

The event is an intimate show of magic, mentalism, music and theater inspired by Victorian Era parlor shows and a found diary from 1895. Storyteller magician David Carlo weaves in personal diary entries and historical moments to transport audiences back in time.
Gender-Expansive Production of A NEW BRAIN to be Presented at Celebration TheatreGender-Expansive Production of A NEW BRAIN to be Presented at Celebration Theatre
March 17, 2023

Celebration Theatre, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, will present a brand new look at the William Finn musical, A NEW BRAIN,  music and lyrics by William Finn.
DAVID CARLO MODERN PARLOR MAGIC To Return To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season ShowsDAVID CARLO MODERN PARLOR MAGIC To Return To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows
March 17, 2023

'David Carlo Modern Parlor Magic' announced its return to the iconic Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel with the new Spring Season schedule premiering on April 7th weekend running through June 4th.
Cast Announced For 1776 at The Ahmanson TheatreCast Announced For 1776 at The Ahmanson Theatre
March 17, 2023

The national tour of “1776” will make limited engagement stops at major cities across North America including its premiere in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre April 11 through May 7, 2023 with an opening night scheduled for April 12, 2023.
share