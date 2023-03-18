Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles

FYC Independents and the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge hosted "The Man in a Green Suit" Premiere on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The rain didn't keep the cast and crew away from the premiere of the film directed by Emmy® winner, John Goodwin. Cast and crew including The Man in the Green Suit himself enjoyed the red carpet celebration and screening of the new short film starring Daniel Roebuck. All proceeds benefited Van Nuys/Reseda Elks community charities.

Red Carpet photos were provided by Headshots by Peggy.