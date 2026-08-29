WOOF To Be Presented By Pageant Productions

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Pageant Productions is set to present WOOF, a newly reimagined comedy written and directed by award-winning playwright Barra Grant (off-Broadway’s Miss America’s Ugly Daughter and A Mother, a Daughter and a Gun) at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90025)



WOOF begins on Saturday, October 3 and runs to Sunday, November 8, 2026. Performance schedule is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at OdysseyTheatre.com.



In WOOF, three outspoken dogs — a flamboyant show poodle, a pampered Yorkie, and a scrappy rescue — observe everything, offering hilarious commentary on their human owners, who are strangers whose lives unexpectedly intersect at a neighborhood dog park. While the humans struggle through personal crises, unlikely friendships, and the messy search for connection, the dogs have plenty to say to each other in this heartfelt comedy. Filled with laughter, warmth, and surprising emotional depth, WOOF

reminds us that our greatest teachers – man's best friends - sometimes walk on four legs.



A revived version of last winter’s critically acclaimed comedy hit GO PLAY at the Odyssey, WOOF brings back the same dogs, with new tricks! From watching the sold out houses, author-director Barra Grant found new layers for the play by digging deeper into the comedy and deep feelings of the characters for this new production. What she always knew was: “My dogs were endlessly entertaining… they made me laugh and cry and hopefully they do the same for you, particularly if you give them some of your hamburger.”



Grant said, “Suddenly I got it! Not just a few people – everyone had a dog! During the pandemic if you didn’t have one, you took your life in your hands and went out and got one. Maybe even two. Why? Because they’re so much more reliable than people! They’ll greet you at the door and jump all over you until you kiss them and run back and forth with them a few times.”



Grant continued, “I’ve always been a curious person and looking in my dog’s eyes I so often wondered: what on earth are you thinking about? It’s gotta be something interesting – you are seven years older than me and NASA sent one of you into space before one of us. And you’re very brazen – you can hump a leg without being the slightest bit shy. What a relief not to have to write a play about my mother-in-law or the meaning of life!”



The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Joe Balanza as Drac (The Mutt); David Beeler in multiple roles; Jenica Bergere as Arlene, Annie Chase-Smith as Lucille (The Yorkie); Richardson Cisneros-Jones as Tyrell; Christopher Schellenger as Zeus (The Poodle); and Kate Woerner as Rose. Schellenger created the role of Zeus in GO PLAY.



The scenery and sound design are by Jerry Buszek (winner of NAACP Theatre Award Best Scenic Design); costume design by Lisa Lupo; and the lighting design is by Bosco Flanagan.



WOOF will be presented at the Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. , Los Angeles, CA 90025 from Saturday, October 3 to Sunday, November 8. Saturdays at 2pm and 7pm; Sundays at 2pm. Tickets are now on sale at OdysseyTheatre.com

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