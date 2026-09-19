Photos: SHELLS to Begin Previews at Greenway Court Theatre
Amy Judd Lieberman's surrealist comedy, directed by Stephanie O'Neill, utilizes puppetry and physical humor.
By: Rachel Stone
Previews begin this week for SHELLS, the world premiere production from Rogue Artists Ensemble and Greenway Court Alliance, at Greenway Court Theatre.
Photo Credit: Bryce Darlington
Photo Credit: Bryce Darlington
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