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Photos: SHELLS to Begin Previews at Greenway Court Theatre

Amy Judd Lieberman's surrealist comedy, directed by Stephanie O'Neill, utilizes puppetry and physical humor.

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Photos: SHELLS to Begin Previews at Greenway Court Theatre

Previews begin this week for SHELLS, the world premiere production from Rogue Artists Ensemble and Greenway Court Alliance, at Greenway Court Theatre.

Photo Credit: Bryce Darlington


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Photo Credit: Bryce Darlington
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Shells
Shells
9/24 - 10/11/2026


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