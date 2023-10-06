Photos: LA CAGE! Opens At The Cinegrill Theater

Performers dazzled with live vocals, costume changes, incredible dancing, and electrifying rhythms of a live band.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Last night, the long-awaited opening of La Cage! commenced. The Cinegrill theater, which is secretly hidden behind a bookcase at the iconic Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, was packed as audiences were transported to a world of glitz and glamor. See photos from the evening below!

Performers dazzled with live vocals, costume changes, incredible dancing, and electrifying rhythms of a live band. As a tribute to the original La Cage Aux Folles nightclub, the show celebrated the groundbreaking performers who blazed a trail for drag culture.

Famed international Drag Queen and original La Cage cast member, Tommi Rose, serves as the hostess of the show. She wowed the crowd while serving glamorous show-stopping looks as she introduced acts, performed, and cracked jokes with the audience. Guests were treated to a special surprise performance by recently crowned Miss Gay Sin City America and “American Idol” alum Ada Vox, who performed her breathtaking rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.” 

Additional guests in the audience included La Cage Aux Folles’ original emcee in 1981, Gypsy, as well as Neflix’s “You” actor Ben Wiggins and Colton Little of “Days of Our Lives.”

Photo Credit: Trixie Ayson for La Cage!

Ben Wiggins

Ada Vox

Marilyn Monroe and Tommi Rose

Eric Tremble, Michael Diefenback, Tommi Rose, Addison Brasil

Colton Little

Tommi Rose, Gypsy

Tommi Rose and the Cast of LA CAGE

Tommi Rose


