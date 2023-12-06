Photos: James Monroe Iglehart Visits THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre

Over the weekend, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Spamalot, Hamilton, Disney's Aladdin) attended the opening night of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley's The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Palo Alto's Lucie Stern Theatre.

On a night off from playing King Arthur in the Broadway revival of Spamalot, Iglehart returned to TheatreWorks where he got his start before Broadway. As the production's Creative Producer, he has collaborated with director Meredith McDonough to bring to life this heartwarming holiday production of the musical in which he made his Broadway debut. Following the jubilant opening night performance, TheatreWorks Artistic Director Giovanna Sardelli brought Iglehart up to the mic, where he lauded TheatreWorks' role in launching his career and the company's impact in the American Theatre felt on Broadway and beyond. Iglehart and McDonough's joyous production of the Tony Award-winning musical performs through December 24.