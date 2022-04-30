Photos: Inside Look at the Kentwood Players' FUN HOME

Kentwood Players proudly presents the musical FUN HOME with book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel, opening Friday, May 13 through Saturday, June 11, 2022 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00pm at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue in Westchester, CA 90045. Please note there will be no performances over Memorial Day Weekend, May 27-28-29.

This is a non-equity, non-paid production directed by Kathy Dershimer with musical direction by Cheryl Gaul, and produced by Jenny Boone and Harold Dershimer for Kentwood Players with rights secured from Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Featured in the cast in alphabetical order: Natalie Cayetano, Amelia Fischer, Nico Fisher, Grant Ruckheim, Julia Sison, Jon Sparks, Ryver Townsend, Amanda Webb, Dana Weisman.

Winner of Best Musical from New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, Obie Award, Lucille Lortel Award and also, Outer Cities Circle Award, as well as the 2015 Tony Award for Best Musical, Best Original Score, and Best Book of a Musical, FUN HOME is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes. When her father dies unexpectedly, graphic novelist Alison dives deep into her past to tell the story of the volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind man whose temperament and secrets defined her family and her life. Moving between past and present, Alison relives her unique childhood playing at the family's Bechdel Funeral Home, her growing understanding of her own sexuality, and the looming, unanswerable questions about her father's hidden desires.

Reserved seat tickets are $27 with a $2 discount for seniors and students, available by either visiting www.kentwoodplayers.org to purchase online and book your reserved seats, emailing the box office at boxoffice@kentwoodplayers.org or calling (310) 645-5156, preferably during box office hours, Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00-7:00pm. Please note our box office gets a large number of emails and calls and all messages will be answered in the order received to confirm your ticket order. For group ticket sales of 10 or more, please contact the box office for group rates. Available tickets will be sold at the box office beginning a half hour prior to each performance. There will be one pay-what-you-can performance on Saturday, May 14 at 2pm only. Mature themes - Parental Discretion is Advised.

COVID-19 Policy: Everyone ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination and photo ID for admittance. Face masks are recommended but optional for patrons. This policy will be updated following Covid safety protocols as set by the city and county of Los Angeles.

Free street parking is available on 83rd Street and in the adjoining neighborhood, but not on Hindry Avenue, with left turns restricted on the corner of Hindry and Florence due to the new Metro train station crossing. At some performances, a free parking lot located across Hindry Avenue next to the Metro tracks will be available for patrons. Please read all traffic and parking signs carefully.

Kentwood Players is a nonprofit theatre group dedicated to enriching, educating and entertaining our community through the transformative power of live theatre while creating an environment for inspiring human potential. As a 501C3 organization, donations to Kentwood Players in any amount are always greatly appreciated and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

For more information about Kentwood Players including our current production and upcoming auditions, please visit the Kentwood Players website at www.kentwoodplayers.org . You can also find Kentwood Players information on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.