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Photos: Go Inside Foolish Production Co’s THE WISH in Los Angeles

The production runs at The Collective in Los Angeles with an ensemble cast including Sarah Hinchcliff, Lindsay Mayberry, and Avery Lynch.

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Take a look at production photos from Foolish Production Co’s The Wish: A Manual for a Last-Ditch Effort to Save Abortion in the United States Through Theater.

The urgent theatrical work blends satire, ritual and activism to confront the erosion of reproductive rights. The immersive production brings audiences into the fight for reproductive choice, reimagining the stage as a battleground where art and advocacy collide.

The ensemble includes Sarah Hinchcliff, Lindsay Mayberry, Avery Lynch, Katherine Landreth, Cristina Glezoro, Kolton Kolbaba, Genesis De Castro, Amanda Charney and Libby Wahlmeier.

Sarah Hinchcliff and Mikey Mulhearn direct the production. The creative team also includes intimacy and fight director Celina Lee Surniak, lighting designer Ray Jones and costume designer Katherine Landreth.

The Wish is being presented Thursdays through Saturdays in September at The Collective, located at 1017 N. Orange Drive in Los Angeles. Tickets range from $10–$50. A complete performance schedule and tickets are available at FoolishProductionCo.org/TheWish.

The production is part of Foolish Production Co’s eighth #FoolishTogether season, which brings together stories of advocacy, magic and mischief.

The season will also include a newly adapted production of William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing in partnership with the Los Angeles County Library, a one-night presentation of Twelfth Night, or What You Will and an additional spring production in partnership with The Witch’s Cottage.

Photos: Go Inside Foolish Production Co’s THE WISH in Los Angeles — photo 1 of 7


Lindsay Mayberry, Ensemble

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Sarah Hinchcliff

Photos: Go Inside Foolish Production Co’s THE WISH in Los Angeles — photo 3 of 7


Genesis De Castro, Kolton Kolbaba

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Kolton Kolbaba, Genesis De Castro, Amanda Charney

Photos: Go Inside Foolish Production Co’s THE WISH in Los Angeles — photo 5 of 7


Cristina Glezorro

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Avery Lynch

Photos: Go Inside Foolish Production Co’s THE WISH in Los Angeles — photo 7 of 7


Genesis De Castro

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