Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR

The production will run through October 29, 2023.

By: Oct. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 1 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

Production photos have been released for SEA OF TERROR, written and directed by Sam Catlin, and presented by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial. The production is running through October 29, 2023 at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood.

Check out the photos below!

Life is a relentless sea of terror and peril. And nothing is scarier than impending social plans. When a couple is faced with an evening hosting friends for a casual get-together, their anxious unraveling around this routine socialization takes us on a gut-busting ride we can all identify with. Sea of Terror is a dark comedy for anyone who has made plans they wish they could cancel.

The cast for Sea of Terror includes John Ales, Julie Dretzin, Paul Schulze and Amy Scribner.

In addition to playwright and director Sam Catlin, the creative team for Sea of Terror also includes producers Joanna Colbert and Julie Dretzin, sound design by Alysha Grace Bermudez and production stage manager Paul Gabriel. Sea of Terror is produced by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial.

Regular tickets prices start at $45. For tickets and information visit the website at the link below or call (323) 856-4249.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
John Ales

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
Amy Scribner, Paul Schulze, John Ales, and Julie Dretzin

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
Amy Scribner, Paul Schulze, John Ales and Julie Dretzin

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
Julie Dretzin and John Ales

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
Julie Dretzin

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
John Ales and Julie Dretzin

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR
Sam Catlin, Amy Scribner, Paul Gabriel, Paul Schulze, John Ales, Julie Dretzin, and Joanna Colbert



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Robey Theatre Company to Present THE TALENTED TENTH in November Photo
The Robey Theatre Company to Present THE TALENTED TENTH in November

The Talented Tenth, a contemporary drama, written by Richard Wesley and directed by Ben Guillory will be presented by The Robey Theatre Company at Los Angeles Theatre Center. Get event and ticket information here!

2
Interview: Tommi Rose on LA CAGE Reigniting His Career & Passion Photo
Interview: Tommi Rose on LA CAGE Reigniting His Career & Passion

La Cage, an immersive variety show inspired by the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub (which opened in 1981 on La Cienega Blvd) will launch the Hollywood Roosevelt’s iconic Cinegrill Theatre October 5, 2023, and then run every Friday through January 24, 2024. Original La Cage member Tommi Rose steps into the formidable emcee heels of the La Cage Aux Folles nightclub drag legend James 'Gypsy' Haake in this new re-imagined La Cage!

3
Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month Photo
Los Altos Youth Theatre to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY Beginning Next Month

LAYT will present THE ADDAMS FAMILY running October 27-29 and November 2-4. Get event and ticket information here!

4
Circa: Queer Histories Festival to Present Michael Kearns Solo Show in October Photo
Circa: Queer Histories Festival to Present Michael Kearns' Solo Show in October

Michael Kearns’ sixteenth solo show, It Must Be Him: A Genderful Musical Memoir, has been chosen as part of the line-up of the inaugural Circa: Queer Histories Festival with a one-night only performance on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 8:00pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch Clips from Joe Iconis's HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL at La Jolla Playhouse
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Radcliffe, Groff, and Mendez Talk MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on CBS Sunday Morning
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway Video
Bruce Sussman and Barry Manilow Can't Wait to Get HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Certain Death and Other Considerations
Atwater Village Theatre (9/24-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lizzie: A Rock Musical
Edwards Auditorium (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Alpine Symphony with Salonen
Walt Disney Concert Hall (10/27-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Ultimate Flamenco Dinner Show Experience
Alegria Cocina Latina (12/21-12/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# When You Wish Upon a Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/08-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You