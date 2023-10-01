Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of Sam Catlin's SEA OF TERROR

Production photos have been released for SEA OF TERROR, written and directed by Sam Catlin, and presented by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial. The production is running through October 29, 2023 at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre (6539 Santa Monica Blvd.) in Hollywood.

Check out the photos below!

Life is a relentless sea of terror and peril. And nothing is scarier than impending social plans. When a couple is faced with an evening hosting friends for a casual get-together, their anxious unraveling around this routine socialization takes us on a gut-busting ride we can all identify with. Sea of Terror is a dark comedy for anyone who has made plans they wish they could cancel.

The cast for Sea of Terror includes John Ales, Julie Dretzin, Paul Schulze and Amy Scribner.

In addition to playwright and director Sam Catlin, the creative team for Sea of Terror also includes producers Joanna Colbert and Julie Dretzin, sound design by Alysha Grace Bermudez and production stage manager Paul Gabriel. Sea of Terror is produced by Short Drive Entertainment and Filmsocial.

Regular tickets prices start at $45. For tickets and information visit the website at the link below or call (323) 856-4249.

Photo Credit: Jim Cox



John Ales



Amy Scribner, Paul Schulze, John Ales, and Julie Dretzin



Amy Scribner, Paul Schulze, John Ales and Julie Dretzin



Julie Dretzin and John Ales



Julie Dretzin



John Ales and Julie Dretzin



Sam Catlin, Amy Scribner, Paul Gabriel, Paul Schulze, John Ales, Julie Dretzin, and Joanna Colbert