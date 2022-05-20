Photos: First Look at South Bay Musical Theatre's ON THE TOWN

South Bay Musical Theatre presents ON THE TOWN, the energetic WWII-era musical comedy featuring music by Leonard Bernstein with book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green.

Check out all new production photos below!

Based on an idea by Jerome Robbins, SBMT's production of ON THE TOWN will be directed and co-choreographed by Janie Scott, with co-choreography provided by Zendrex Llado and musical/vocal direction by Catherine Snider.

ON THE TOWN runs from May 14 - June 4, 2022 at the Saratoga Civic Theater (13777 Fruitvale Ave, Saratoga, CA 95070), with a press opening on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. First-nighters are invited to stay for a champagne toast following the performance. Evening shows start at 8 p.m. while matinees (Sundays and the closing Saturday) start at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $24 - $54. There are $2 discounts for seniors 65 years or older, and $24 tickets for students and children. Tickets may be purchased online at www.SouthBayMT.com or by calling (408) 266-4734.