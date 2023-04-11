Photos: First Look at SCINTILLA at the Road Theatre

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the second show of its 2022-2023 Season, the world premiere of SCINTILLA, written by Alessandro Camon and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.

SCINTILLA will preview on Wednesday, April 12 & Thursday, April 13 at 8pm; will open on Friday, April 14 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 4 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Check out all new photos below!

In SCINTILLA, Michael and Nora travel to visit his mother Marianne, a reclusive artist who lives at the edge of the woods in California's Wine Country. As a raging wildfire approaches, Michael must deal with Marianne's stubborn refusal to leave, and the arrival of two unexpected visitors. The rising tension exposes a complicated family history erupting into a larger question about our very survival on this planet.