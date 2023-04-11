Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SCINTILLA at the Road Theatre

The production will preview on Wednesday, April 12 & Thursday, April 13 at 8pm; will open on Friday, April 14 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 4.

Apr. 11, 2023  

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the second show of its 2022-2023 Season, the world premiere of SCINTILLA, written by Alessandro Camon and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky.

SCINTILLA will preview on Wednesday, April 12 & Thursday, April 13 at 8pm; will open on Friday, April 14 at 8pm and run through Sunday, June 4 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

Check out all new photos below!

In SCINTILLA, Michael and Nora travel to visit his mother Marianne, a reclusive artist who lives at the edge of the woods in California's Wine Country. As a raging wildfire approaches, Michael must deal with Marianne's stubborn refusal to leave, and the arrival of two unexpected visitors. The rising tension exposes a complicated family history erupting into a larger question about our very survival on this planet.

Photo Credit: Peggy McCartha

Krishna Smitha and Kris Frost

David Gianopoulos, Krishna Smitha and Taylor Gilbert

Taylor Gilbert and David Gianopoulos

Carlos Lacamara and Taylor Gilbert

Kris Frost, Taylor Gilbert, David Gianopoulos and Krishna Smitha

Carlos Lacamara, Taylor Gilbert, Kris Frost and Krishna Smitha

Krishna Smitha, Taylor Gilbert, David Gianopoulos, Kris Frost and Carlos Lacamara




More Hot Stories For You


