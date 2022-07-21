Photos: First Look at REMEMBERING THE FUTURE at the Odyssey Theatre

Sweet Talk Productions presents the world premiere of Remembering the Future, an existential comedy by Peter Lefcourt. Check out all new photos below!

Produced by Racquel Lehrman, Theatre Planners, and directed by Terri Hanauer, the cast features (in alphabetical order) two-time Emmy Award-winner Michael Corbett, Fatima El-Bashir (Nick Musleh's Love's Labours Lost), David Jahn (General Hospital), Andrew Neaves (The Upshaws on Netflix), and Tarina Pouncy (Fountain Theatre's Human Interest Story, Rogue Machine's Les Blancs). Opening will be on Saturday, July 23, at 8pm, and the run will continue with performances Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm through August 21.

What would your 18-year-old self say to your 58-year-old self if it had the opportunity? How would that person judge the life you are living? This question hangs over Lefcourt's world premiere comedy that deals with love, life, and the tinted prism of memory. Two sets of actors, representing the same couple at two different ages, meet for dinner after not seeing each other for nearly 40 years. There's a lot of water under the bridge with both having unresolved feelings about the past. Is it too late to change direction? Can they? Should they?

Scenic design is by Ulyana Chava-McDonald, lighting design is by Gavan Wyrick, sound design is by Alysha Bermudez, costume design is by Mylette Nora, projection design is by Nick Santiago, and properties designer is Jenine MacDonald. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA. Associate producer is Misha Riley, Theatre Planners, and the production stage manager is Roella Dellosa. Assistant stage manager Is Grayson Kennedy and graphic design is by Nancy Nimoy.