Photos: First Look at PIPPIN, Presented By Rubicon Theatre's 2023 Summer Youth Education Program

Rubicon Theatre, Ventura County’s leading not-for-profit professional theatre company, committed to entertaining, engaging and enriching the community through live performance, will present the grand finale of its 2023 Summer Youth Theatre Program, the enchanting musical PIPPIN, with performances starting this Saturday for two weekends only! Performed by students ages 14 – 25 from Rubicon’s Jack Oakie Musical Theatre Workshop, PIPPIN is a Tony Award-winning musical about a young prince on a journey of self-discovery. Written by ROGER O. HIRSON with music and lyrics by STEPHEN SCHWARTZ (the creative genius behind WICKED and GODSPELL), PIPPIN promises to be a highlight of the summer. Performances are August 5 at 7 p.m., August 6 at 2 p.m., August 11 at 7 p.m., August 12 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and August 13 at 2 p.m. All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Tickets may be purchased by visiting www.rubicontheatre.org or by calling Rubicon Guest Services at (805) 667-2900.

Pippin is a dazzling and exhilarating musical filled with magical moments and show-stopping musical numbers, including “Corner of the Sky,” “Magic to Do,” “Glory,” and “No Time at All.” Highly theatrical, the audience is introduced to the company by the Leading Player, who guides Pippin on his journey. As the character of Pippin struggles to find his place in the world, audiences are taken on a rollercoaster of emotions, rooting for him as he faces challenges and learns valuable lessons about what truly matters. To prove his loyalty to his distracted father King Charles, Pippin goes to war. But when the Leading Player convinces the prince to fight tyranny, Pippin make a mistake he soon regrets. The prince falls in love with Catherine, a widow with a young son, and must ultimately decide whether to settle down and pursue a peaceful life or continue to make magic with the dazzling troupe of performers.

Pippin boasts an illustrious creative team, drawing inspiration from the legendary BOB FOSSE’S iconic choreography, infused with the magic of music and lyrics by the renowned STEPHEN SCHWARTZ, and a captivating book by ROGER O. HIRSON. Directed and choreographed by CAROLANNE MARANO, with exceptional musical direction by MIRIAM ARICHEA, the show is a harmonious fusion of contemporary pop, rock, and Broadway showstoppers. The electrifying choreography and imaginative staging will transport spectators to different realms, creating an immersive experience that will leave them spellbound.

Pippin’s imaginative and magical world is created by set and lighting designer ANTHONY COLOMBO, with iconic costumes by TARA VANONI and LEXI QUOLAS, Sound Design by MAZIE VOSS, Props by SARAH WILLEY.

The Summer Production Manager and Company Manager is GABI BALTZELL, ANNIE CASTAÑEDA is Assistant Director, Production Stage Manager is ANNA DEMARIA, and Assistant Stage Manager is ARIANNA ALONSO.

More about the Cast

The talented cast is comprised of 20 dedicated and passionate young performers. Students involved in the production hail from Ventura, Ojai, Santa Barbara, Camarillo, Oxnard and Newbury Park.

ANANYA BADAMI (Berthe) graduated from Oak Grove High School in June and will be attending New York University as a drama major in the fall of 2023. Previous Rubicon roles include Donna in Mamma Mia, Sir Oliver Martext in As You Like It, and Titania in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. IAIN BELL (Theo) first began acting at the Sacred Fools Theatre Camp in Los Angeles. His credits include the Prince in Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella with OYES in Ojai. ANTONIO CASARES (Ensemble) graduated from Adolfo Camarillo High School and has appeared in Much Ado About Nothing, Grease, Into the Woods and Les Misérables at Rubicon. ALYSSA ESCARCEGA (Ensemble) has been in 25 productions, including the title role in Annie JR. at her middle school and Mal in The Addams Family Musical at Ventura College. MAGSY GUERRA (Ensemble) is going into her junior year at El Camino High School in the fall. This is her second year in Rubicon’s Summer Program as she was a part of the 2022 production of Mamma Mia!

COREE KOTULA (Leading Player) just finished her sophomore year at Nordhoff High School. This is her ninth year with Rubicon, and Pippin will be her 47th production overall. Her favorite Rubicon roles include Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream and Rosalind in As You Like It. ABBY LEVINE (Ensemble) just finished her first year at Ventura College and is making her Rubicon debut with Pippin. Her most recent performances have been as Thing in Ventura College’s production of The Addams Family. ZACHARIAS LOPEZ (Ensemble) starts his second year at Moorpark College this fall. His first experience with theatre was during his senior year at Ventura High School, in the What Improv troupe and You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown. SULLIVAN LOWING (Lewis) hails from Philadelphia. He is in his second year with Rubicon’s summer program and his love for drama and music has been growing since he was 7 years old.

BRIDGET MAYNEZ (Ensemble) has her B.A. in Musical Theatre from CSU East Bay. This is her third show at Rubicon. Past experiences with Rubicon include Mamma Mia! and Grease. ANNETTE MCGUIRE (Fastrada) is a rising senior at Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara. Some of her favorite past productions include Henry V(Princess Katharine), High School Musical (Ms. Darbus), and The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy). JEROME MORATA (Ensemble) is attending Ventura College and majoring in Theatre Arts. Pippin is his second-ever performance, with his first being Tom Donahue in These Shining Lives. GIANNI NICOLINI (Charles) is participating in his fourth production at Rubicon Theatre and his fifth production overall. He graduated from Buena High School with a 4-year tassel for the arts. EMMA SAFIER (Featured Player) is a rising senior at Newbury Park High School. She studies dance at California Dance Theatre and has danced with Ballet Chicago and Carolina Ballet. She has performed in Mozart’s The Magic Flute with El Dorado Opera and Evita with Cabrillo Music Theatre (now 5-star Theatricals).

TESSA SHINDEN (Catherine) is a rising senior at Foothill Technology High School. Previous work with Rubicon includes the role of Sophie in the 2022 summer production of Mamma Mia! THEODORA TODD-MALDONADO (Ensemble) is going into her sophomore year at Ventura High School. This is her first year with Rubicon; previous experience includes leading roles in PTYA productions of Peter Pan and Frozen. ANDREA VENEGAS (Ensemble) graduated from Buena High School and attends Ventura College and UCSB. Her favorite roles were Frances in These Shining Lives at Ventura College and Phoebe in Beuna High School’s As You Like It. NEIRIN CLARK WINTER (Pippin) has experience in the plays of Shakespeare and musical theatre. He played Boy Scrooge in Rubicon’s mainstage production of A Christmas Carol in 2016 and 2017. Last summer, he was Sam in Rubicon’s Mamma Mia!, and Rooster in Annie (2020). HARPER WEYMAN (Ensemble) has recently become a student at Foothill Technology High School. This is his third production at Rubicon! In past productions, he played Chief Tui in Rubicon’s 2022 production of Moana JR., as well as Young Simba in PTYA’s The Lion King.

Other technical and creative staff for the show include Summer Production Manager and Company Manager GABI BALTZELL, Assistant Director ANNIE CASTAÑEDA, Production Stage Manager ANNA DEMARIA, Assistant Stage Manager ARIANNA ALONSO, Sound Designer MAZIE VOSS, Costume Designers TARA VANONI and LEXI QUOLAS, and Prop Master SARAH WILLEY.

More about the Summer Education Program

Rubicon Theatre Company's Summer Education Programs aim to provide exceptional learning experiences for students ages 5-25 through classes and workshops in musical theatre and Shakespeare. Participants have the opportunity to work closely with new Education Director JOSEPH FUQUA, Education Associate SERYOZHA LA PORTE and the dedicated team of instructors. From auditions to rehearsals, students receive comprehensive training in acting, singing and dance or movement, ensuring a well-rounded experience. With guidance and support, students gain invaluable skills, develop confidence, and learn to be a part of a team.

All summer youth program productions take place at Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main Street in Ventura’s Downtown Cultural District. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call 805.667.2900.

Photo Credit: Loren Haar, Lore Photography