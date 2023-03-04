Photos: First Look at Open Fist's TO THE BONE at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Open Fist Theatre Company's world premiere production of To the Bone, written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, will gets a four-week remount starting tonight, Saturday, March 3rd, the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo.

Check out the photos below!



Tisha Terrasini Banker, Alice Kors, Kacey Mayeda, Jack David Sharpe and Amanda Weier reprise their roles in Butterfield's dark comedy about family, baseball and genetics called "one of the year's best new plays" by Stage Scene LA; "crude, hilarious and unequivocally acute" by Gia On The Move; "hilarious and heartwarming" by Larchmont Buzz; and "wicked good" by Stage and Cinema.



Sometimes life throws us a curve ball. It's been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the south shore of Boston, where they were known as "hard girls" back in the glory days of high school. Now they're readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don't go exactly as expected.



Performances continue through March 26 at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex, 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. General admission to all performances is $30, with a $10 discount available to students and seniors.



For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatre68artscomplex.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Baker