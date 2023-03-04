Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Open Fist's TO THE BONE at Theatre 68 Arts Complex

Performances continue through March 26 at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Open Fist Theatre Company's world premiere production of To the Bone, written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, will gets a four-week remount starting tonight, Saturday, March 3rd, the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in NoHo.

Check out the photos below!

Tisha Terrasini Banker, Alice Kors, Kacey Mayeda, Jack David Sharpe and Amanda Weier reprise their roles in Butterfield's dark comedy about family, baseball and genetics called "one of the year's best new plays" by Stage Scene LA; "crude, hilarious and unequivocally acute" by Gia On The Move; "hilarious and heartwarming" by Larchmont Buzz; and "wicked good" by Stage and Cinema.

Sometimes life throws us a curve ball. It's been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the south shore of Boston, where they were known as "hard girls" back in the glory days of high school. Now they're readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don't go exactly as expected.

Performances continue through March 26 at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex, 5112 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood. General admission to all performances is $30, with a $10 discount available to students and seniors.

For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.theatre68artscomplex.com.

Photo Credit: Jenny Baker




Pageant Of The Masters Offers St. Patricks Day Special Photo
Pageant Of The Masters Offers St. Patrick's Day Special
Searching for that little sunbeam of luck as St. Patrick's Day approaches? The type of sunbeam that shines on a possible pot of gold, or gold piece, or maybe the Irvine Bowl in Laguna Beach?! In honor of St. Patrick's Day, art buffs can strike gold with a limited-time ticket offer to the Pageant of the Masters 2023 production of “Art Colony: In the Company of Artists” running July 7 thru September 1, 2023. 
44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Hollyw Photo
44 – THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Hollywood
44 – THE unOFFICIAL, unSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL (As Told Through the Hazy Recollection of Joe Biden) is returning to The Bourbon Room Hollywood this Spring.
Geffen Playhouse Launches 2023/24 Cycle of The Writers Room Playwrights Group Photo
Geffen Playhouse Launches 2023/24 Cycle of The Writers' Room Playwrights Group
Geffen Playhouse is now accepting applications for the 2023/2024 cycle of The Writers’ Room playwrights group. Now entering its fifth year, the next group of playwrights chosen will begin their residency in September 2023 at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players Production of Ken Ludwigs BASKERVILLE Photo
Photos: First Look at Kentwood Players' Production of Ken Ludwig's BASKERVILLE
Kentwood Players presents Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery opening Friday, March 17 through Saturday, April 8 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm at the Westchester Playhouse.

