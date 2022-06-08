Photos: First Look at NO ONE WILL BE IMMUNE at Hollywood Fringe Festival

Get a first look at FCP Theatre Group's No One Will Be Immune and other plays and pieces, a collection of rarely seen short one-act plays by David Mamet, which is coming to the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival. The cast features (in alphabetical order) Cooper McAdoo, Molly B. Thomas, Elliot White, and Harry White. There will be four performances only at The Flight Theatre @ The Complex: Saturday 6/4 at 7pm (preview); Sunday 6/12 at 2pm; Friday 6/17 at 10pm; and Friday 6/24 at 8:30pm. Total running time is 60 minutes.

These short one-act plays, all published in the 90s, revolve around a single question - when one person tells a story, can any other person truly understand? They are Almost Done, No One Will Be Immune, A Perfect Mermaid, Sunday Afternoon, and L.A. Sketches.

In Almost Done, a young mother-to-be reflects on the stories she will pass down to her child; in No One Will Be Immune, one friend tries to explain to another why he stopped a flight from taking off, claiming he left his baby behind; A Perfect Mermaid imagines meeting the perfect mermaid - the body of a fish and the head of a fish ... was she real?; in Sunday Afternoon, two men try to understand their place among the planets when a woman friend enters, having accidentally cut her hand with a carving knife - will she be all right, and did she bleed on the ham?; and L.A. Sketches is a series of scenes which may ... no, probably ... take place in the industry town of Los Angeles.

Check out the photos below!

Tickets are $15 (preview performance on June 4 is Pay What You Can) and may be purchased online at https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7539 or by calling (323) 455-4585. The Flight Theatre @ The Complex is located at 6476 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.