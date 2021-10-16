Photos: First Look at MAMMA MIA! at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza

5-Star Theatricals returns to the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza after 17 months with the first show of its 2021-2022 season, Mamma Mia! The cast features Kim Huber starring as "Donna Sheridan," and Emmy award-winning "Days of Our Lives" star Eric Martsolf starring as "Sam Carmichael."

Get a first look at the cast in action below!

The musical features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer, musical direction by Anthony Lucca, choreography by Stephanie Landwehr and directed by Richard Israel. MAMMA MIA! opened on Friday, October 15, 2021 and runs through Sunday, October 24, 2021 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

You can dance, you can jive and you'll have the time of your life when 5-Star stages this massively popular musical for the first time! The impossible-to-resist hits of the Swedish pop group ABBA power this sunny, funny show about a young woman's search for her birth father. Whether you grew up bopping to the beat of hits like "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance On Me," "Chiquitita" and "Money, Money, Money," or you discovered ABBA on the big screen, 5-Star's production will lift you higher than a pair of bedazzled platform boots.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.