Photos: First Look at Full Circle Players’ Post-Apocalyptic TITUS ANDRONICUS

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Full Circle Players has released production photos from its post-apocalyptic staging of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Wendi Johnson, the production embraces the tragedy’s darkest elements through a contemporary vision of violence, blood, psychological terror and revenge.

After years of war, Roman general Titus Andronicus returns home carrying the weight of countless losses. A devastating decision sets off a cycle of revenge that no one can control as enemies become victims, victims become killers and Rome descends into chaos.

Blending Shakespearean tragedy with the conventions of horror, the production explores betrayal, murder, madness and the cost of vengeance.

Photo Credit: Full Circle Players



Tippi Thomas, Rebecca Reber, Pierre van der Westhuizen

Pierre van der Westhuizen

Sej Patel, Alejandro Lopez

Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala

Romeo Maybrier

Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza

Rebeca Reber, Alejandro Lopez

Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza

Craig, Clevland

Rebecca Reber, Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala

Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire

Aaron Gomez, Pierre van der Westhuizen

Jacob Ayala, Rachelle Claire

Pierre van der Westhuizen

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