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Photos: First Look at Full Circle Players’ Post-Apocalyptic TITUS ANDRONICUS

Directed by Wendi Johnson, Full Circle Players presents the Shakespearean tragedy with a post-apocalyptic vision.

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Full Circle Players has released production photos from its post-apocalyptic staging of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. Check out the photos below.

Directed by Wendi Johnson, the production embraces the tragedy’s darkest elements through a contemporary vision of violence, blood, psychological terror and revenge.

After years of war, Roman general Titus Andronicus returns home carrying the weight of countless losses. A devastating decision sets off a cycle of revenge that no one can control as enemies become victims, victims become killers and Rome descends into chaos.

Blending Shakespearean tragedy with the conventions of horror, the production explores betrayal, murder, madness and the cost of vengeance.

Photo Credit: Full Circle Players

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Tippi Thomas, Rebecca Reber, Pierre van der Westhuizen

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Pierre van der Westhuizen

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Sej Patel, Alejandro Lopez

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Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala

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Romeo Maybrier

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Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza

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Rebeca Reber, Alejandro Lopez

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Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza

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Craig, Clevland

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Rebecca Reber, Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala

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Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire

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Aaron Gomez, Pierre van der Westhuizen

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Jacob Ayala, Rachelle Claire

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Pierre van der Westhuizen

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