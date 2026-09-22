Photos: First Look at Full Circle Players’ Post-Apocalyptic TITUS ANDRONICUS
Directed by Wendi Johnson, Full Circle Players presents the Shakespearean tragedy with a post-apocalyptic vision.
Full Circle Players has released production photos from its post-apocalyptic staging of William Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. Check out the photos below.
Directed by Wendi Johnson, the production embraces the tragedy’s darkest elements through a contemporary vision of violence, blood, psychological terror and revenge.
After years of war, Roman general Titus Andronicus returns home carrying the weight of countless losses. A devastating decision sets off a cycle of revenge that no one can control as enemies become victims, victims become killers and Rome descends into chaos.
Blending Shakespearean tragedy with the conventions of horror, the production explores betrayal, murder, madness and the cost of vengeance.
Photo Credit: Full Circle Players
Tippi Thomas, Rebecca Reber, Pierre van der Westhuizen
Pierre van der Westhuizen
Sej Patel, Alejandro Lopez
Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala
Romeo Maybrier
Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza
Rebeca Reber, Alejandro Lopez
Jacob Ayala, Rain Aurora Reaza
Craig, Clevland
Rebecca Reber, Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire, Jacob Ayala
Rain Reaza, Rachelle Claire
Aaron Gomez, Pierre van der Westhuizen
Jacob Ayala, Rachelle Claire
Pierre van der Westhuizen
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