Photos: First Look at Day 1 of RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles

Start your engines! Today marked the kickoff of RuPaul's DragCon LA 2022, presented by RuPaul and World of Wonder Productions, and marking the 10th ever convention of its kind with a full day of Friday programming. Below, please find photos, quotes and highlights from today's event. Thank you in advance for considering coverage of RuPaul's DragCon Los Angeles.

RUPAUL said at this morning's ribbon cutting: "The family is back together again, and we're looking good too!"

Today's highlights include:

RuPaul presided over the official ribbon cutting alongside the Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7; Jaida Essence Hall, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Raja, Shea Couleé, The Vivienne, Trinity the Tuck and Yvie Oddly.

World of Wonder announced new titles and airdates for a lineup of WOW Presents Plus Original programming. The Emmy-winning production company announced Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love presented by House of Love will premiere June 9, and shared a first look at season two of both All The Queens Men and Painted with Raven.

The Queen's Walk on the House of Love Mainstage showcased the 130+ fabulous queens in attendance including the recently crowned champion Willow Pill, Kylie Sonique Love, Symone, Gottmik, Aquaria, Alaska, Kim Chi, Adore Delano, Latrice Royale, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Naomi Smalls, Sasha Velour and more sashaying down the pink carpet in front of thousands of adoring fans.

RuPaul DJed a midday set for all convention attendees from the DragCon mainstage sponsored by House of Love cocktails and mocktails.

The Frock Destroyers (aka Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chips & Divina De Campo) closed out the first day of the convention, performing for all DragCon LA attendees.

The casts of Drag Race UK (S1 & S2) and Drag Race Holland (S1 & S2) reunited in panel conversations hosted by Ts Madison. These panels were filmed LIVE and will be released as a WOW Presents Plus original series, Bring Back My Girls.

Attendees sipped House of Love cocktails and mocktails while browsing merchandise on the convention floor.

Adore Delano joined Ash Kenazi for a special live-taping of The Pink Room podcast. Together, they talked about the scandals, hijinks and pressure of life on the road.

WOW Presents Plus hosted a special conversation with the cast of Binge Queens. Rock M Sakura and Heidi N Closet talked with TikTok creator Brittany Broski about their favorite moments of the show, Drag Race trivia, Drag Race iconic moments, and other binge-worthy shows they've been watching.

Stay tuned to World of Wonder's YouTube channel WOWPresents for videos from DragCon LA.

Take a look at the convention and the queens below!