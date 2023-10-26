Photos: First Look at Comedy Thriller DEATHRRAP At International City Theatre

Performances run through November 5.

By: Oct. 26, 2023

Get a first look at Deathtrap at International City Theatre!

Performances run through November 5. 

Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, finds himself in a "dry" spell with a string of failures and a shortage of funds. When he receives a script from a young student that attended his seminar, he immediately recognizes it as a Broadway hit. With the help of his wife, Sidney devises a plan to claim the play as his own. Suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn.

Photo credit: Kayte Deimoa 

Michelle Holmes, Geoffrey Lower, Jill Remez

Patrick Vest and Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower

Jill Remez and Geoffrey Lower

Jill Remez and Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower and Coby Rogers

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Coby Rogers

Jill Remez, Coby Rogers, Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower and Coby Rogers

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower, Coby Rogers, Patrick Vest

Patrick Vest and Geoffrey Lower

Geoffrey Lower

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Michelle Holmes

Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower

Michelle Holmes and Patrick Vest




