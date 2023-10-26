Photos: First Look at Comedy Thriller DEATHRRAP At International City Theatre

Performances run through November 5.
Get a first look at Deathtrap at International City Theatre!
Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, finds himself in a "dry" spell with a string of failures and a shortage of funds. When he receives a script from a young student that attended his seminar, he immediately recognizes it as a Broadway hit. With the help of his wife, Sidney devises a plan to claim the play as his own. Suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn.
Photo credit: Kayte Deimoa
Michelle Holmes, Geoffrey Lower, Jill Remez
Patrick Vest and Geoffrey Lower
Jill Remez and Geoffrey Lower
Jill Remez and Geoffrey Lower
Geoffrey Lower and Coby Rogers
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Coby Rogers
Jill Remez, Coby Rogers, Geoffrey Lower
Geoffrey Lower and Coby Rogers
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Geoffrey Lower, Coby Rogers, Patrick Vest
Patrick Vest and Geoffrey Lower
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Coby Rogers and Geoffrey Lower
Videos
Recommended For You