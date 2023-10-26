Photos: First Look at Comedy Thriller DEATHRRAP At International City Theatre

Get a first look at Deathtrap at International City Theatre!

Performances run through November 5.

Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, finds himself in a "dry" spell with a string of failures and a shortage of funds. When he receives a script from a young student that attended his seminar, he immediately recognizes it as a Broadway hit. With the help of his wife, Sidney devises a plan to claim the play as his own. Suspense mounts steadily as the plot begins to twist and turn.