Photos: First Look at BISEXUAL SADNESS at The Road Theatre Company

Performances run through November 5.
BISEXUAL SADNESS is now playing at The Road Theatre Company, written by India Kotis and directed by Carlyle King. Check out all new photos below!
BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast with the “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast opening on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm & the “Roxane Gay” cast opening on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS will perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.
BISEXUAL SADNESS is about just that. Faye used to be with Genevieve. Now she’s getting married to Alex, and though she really truly loves him, she’s starting to have questions about what it means for the rest of her life. How will she be viewed by the queer communities that have always been her home. BISEXUAL SADNESS is about that specific loneliness of being a bisexual woman in love with a man, staring down the barrel of a lifetime of feeling that way. BISEXUAL SADNESS explores love, commitment, the security blanket of identity, and the inconvenience of fluidity. Is it BS? Or is it...Bisexual Sadness?
Photo Credit: Peggy McCartha
Liz Fenning and Bex Taylor-Klaus
Liz Fenning and Phillip Smithey
Amy Tolsky and Liz Fenning
Liz Fenning and Bex Taylor-Klaus
Naomi Rubin, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Phillip Smithey, Amy Tolsky and Samira Beija
Tiffany Wolff and Alaska Jackson
Tiffany Wolff and Brian Graves
Karrie King, Tiffany Wolff and Gloria Ines
Andrea Flowers. Karrie King and Tiffany Wolff
Alaska Jackson and Tiffany Wolff
Tiffany Wolff and Brian Graves
