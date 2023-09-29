Photos: First Look at BISEXUAL SADNESS at The Road Theatre Company

BISEXUAL SADNESS is now playing at The Road Theatre Company, written by India Kotis and directed by Carlyle King. Check out all new photos below!

BISEXUAL SADNESS is double cast with the “Edna St. Vincent Millay” cast opening on Thursday, September 28 at 8pm & the “Roxane Gay” cast opening on Saturday, September 30 at 8pm. BISEXUAL SADNESS will perform through Sunday, November 5 at the Road Theatre, located in The NoHo Senior Arts Colony, 10747 Magnolia Blvd. in North Hollywood.

BISEXUAL SADNESS is about just that. Faye used to be with Genevieve. Now she’s getting married to Alex, and though she really truly loves him, she’s starting to have questions about what it means for the rest of her life. How will she be viewed by the queer communities that have always been her home. BISEXUAL SADNESS is about that specific loneliness of being a bisexual woman in love with a man, staring down the barrel of a lifetime of feeling that way. BISEXUAL SADNESS explores love, commitment, the security blanket of identity, and the inconvenience of fluidity. Is it BS? Or is it...Bisexual Sadness?

Photo Credit: Peggy McCartha

Liz Fenning and Bex Taylor-Klaus

Liz Fenning and Phillip Smithey

Amy Tolsky and Liz Fenning

Liz Fenning and Bex Taylor-Klaus

Naomi Rubin, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Phillip Smithey, Amy Tolsky and Samira Beija

Tiffany Wolff and Alaska Jackson

Tiffany Wolff and Brian Graves

Karrie King, Tiffany Wolff and Gloria Ines

Andrea Flowers. Karrie King and Tiffany Wolff

Alaska Jackson and Tiffany Wolff

Tiffany Wolff and Brian Graves