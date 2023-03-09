Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At ONCE At The Laguna Playhouse

This emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Laguna Playhouse presents the fourth show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical ONCE, book by Edna Walsh. See photos from the production.

Featuring music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, musical direction by Julia Hoffmann, choreography by Paula Hammons Sloan and directed by Steve Steiner. ONCE begins previews on Wednesday, March 8; will open on Sunday, March 12 at 5:30pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.

"Guy meets Girl" in this tender love story about a struggling Irish musician on the verge of giving up, and a piano-playing Czech immigrant who reminds him how to dream. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of performers playing their instruments live on stage, this emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. With all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning "Falling Slowly," this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all!

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Keaton Eckhoff and Grace Belt

The company of the Laguna Playhouse production of ONCE

The company of the Laguna Playhouse production of ONCE

The company of the Laguna Playhouse production of ONCE

Keaton Eckhoff

The company of the Laguna Playhouse production of ONCE

Grace Belt




